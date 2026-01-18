Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Aamir Khan's Kids Junaid & Ira Travel In Local Train; Ek Din Actor Completes His 10 KM Run

Junaid Khan / Ira Khan | Instagram

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, along with his kids and ex-wife Kiran Rao, has participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. While we have not yet got a glimpse of Aamir, his daughter, Ira Khan, took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself and her brother Junaid Khan.

Ira shared a picture in which she and Junaid are travelling in the Mumbai local train to reach the starting point of the Marathon. She has also shared a video of Junaid starting the run. While it is a bit difficult to spot the actor, you can see a glimpse of him because of his height. Check out the posts below...

Junaid Khan Completes His 10 KM Run At Mumbai Marathon

Well, Junaid has already completed his 10 km run at the Marathon, and Ira is proud of him. She posted a picture of Junaid on her Instagram story and wrote, "So proud of you. What a run!!! Wooohoooo!!!" Check out the posts below...