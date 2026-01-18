Aamir Khan On Participating In Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, 'Meri Beti Ne Mujhe Force Kiya' - Watch Video

Ira Khan / Aamir Khan | X (Twitter)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and his kids Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, and son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare, participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. While Aamir, Kiran, Ira, and Azad did the Dream Run of 5.9 kilometres, Junaid ran for 10 km, and Nupur participated in the full marathon.

While talking to the media at the event, Aamir said, "Jo excitement humne dekha people with disabilities ke run mein aur senior citizens ke run mein, toh ab mujhe bhi laga ke har saal aana chahiye. Bahot kamal ka spirit hai Mumbai ka (The excitement we saw in the people with disabilities and senior citizens' races makes me want to come every year. Mumbai has an amazing spirit)."

Aamir Khan Reveals His Daughter Ira Forced Him To Participate In Mumbai Marathon

When Aamir was asked why he thought of participating in Mumbai marathon, the actors said, "Actually, maine nahi socha. Meri beti ne mujhe force kiya. Sirf isne hum logo ko prerna di hai (Actually, I didn't think about it. My daughter forced me to. She inspired us)."

Aamir Khan's Fitness Mantra

While talking about his fitness mantra, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor wrote, "You are what you eat. So, diet is very important. Ab kya khate hai woh bahot important hai. 8 ghanta sona bahot important hai health ke liye aur uske baad aata hai workout (You are what you eat. So, diet is very important. What you eat is very important! Sleeping for 8 hours is very important for health, and after that comes workout)."