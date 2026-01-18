Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das Starrer Collects ₹1.50 Crore, Pulkit-Varun's Film Shows Good Jump

Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection |

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Rahu Ketu were released on Friday, January 16, 2026. Both films received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and took a low opening at the box office. The Vir Das starrer collected Rs. 1.25 crore on the first day, and Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's film took an opening of Rs. 1 crore.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2

Rahu Ketu, which also stars Shalini Pandey, has shown a good jump at the box office on its second day. According to Sacnilk, the film showed a growth of 60% on Saturday, and collected approximately Rs. 1.60 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 2.60 crore.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 2

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's production venture Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos showed minimal growth and collected approximately Rs. 1.50, taking the two-day total to Rs. 2.75 crore.

Rahu Ketu Budget

According to reports, Rahu Ketu is made on a budget of Rs. 20-25 crore. While the film has shown a good jump on Saturday, it needs to collect a better amount on Sunday, and later be stable at the box office on weekdays. So, let's wait and watch how it will perform on its third day.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Budget

Reportedly, even Happy Patel is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. The Vir Das starrer surely needs to mint a good amount on Sunday to collect a respectable number over the weekend.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review

Happy Patel has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Happy Patel 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though Vir Das may have impressed the film’s producer Aamir Khan with his multi talents, will the film impress the audience at the box office is a mystery that even a ‘Khatarnak Jasoos’ like ‘Happy Patel’ cannot solve. That will be revealed only after a few days…"