 Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das Starrer Collects ₹1.50 Crore, Pulkit-Varun's Film Shows Good Jump
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHappy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das Starrer Collects ₹1.50 Crore, Pulkit-Varun's Film Shows Good Jump

Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das Starrer Collects ₹1.50 Crore, Pulkit-Varun's Film Shows Good Jump

On Friday, January 16, 2026, two Hindi films were released, Vir Das starrer Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu. Both movies took a very low opening, but the latter has shown a good jump at the box office on day 2.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
article-image
Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection |

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Rahu Ketu were released on Friday, January 16, 2026. Both films received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and took a low opening at the box office. The Vir Das starrer collected Rs. 1.25 crore on the first day, and Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's film took an opening of Rs. 1 crore.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2

Rahu Ketu, which also stars Shalini Pandey, has shown a good jump at the box office on its second day. According to Sacnilk, the film showed a growth of 60% on Saturday, and collected approximately Rs. 1.60 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 2.60 crore.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 2

FPJ Shorts
Types Of Medals You Will Get After Finishing TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026
Types Of Medals You Will Get After Finishing TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: From Suburbs To SoBo, Local Trains & Metro Ensure Smooth Early Morning Commmute For Participants
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: From Suburbs To SoBo, Local Trains & Metro Ensure Smooth Early Morning Commmute For Participants
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Aamir Khan's Kids Junaid & Ira Travel In Local Train; Ek Din Actor Completes His 10 KM Run
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Aamir Khan's Kids Junaid & Ira Travel In Local Train; Ek Din Actor Completes His 10 KM Run
'Extremely Loud, Terrible Music...': Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Draws Flak From Local Residents Over Noise Pollution Issues
'Extremely Loud, Terrible Music...': Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Draws Flak From Local Residents Over Noise Pollution Issues

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's production venture Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos showed minimal growth and collected approximately Rs. 1.50, taking the two-day total to Rs. 2.75 crore.

Read Also
Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Film Collects ₹1.25 Crore,...
article-image

Rahu Ketu Budget

According to reports, Rahu Ketu is made on a budget of Rs. 20-25 crore. While the film has shown a good jump on Saturday, it needs to collect a better amount on Sunday, and later be stable at the box office on weekdays. So, let's wait and watch how it will perform on its third day.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Budget

Reportedly, even Happy Patel is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. The Vir Das starrer surely needs to mint a good amount on Sunday to collect a respectable number over the weekend.

Read Also
Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Review: Vir Das Shines With Mona Singh In This ‘Goa Belly’ Version...
article-image

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review

Happy Patel has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Happy Patel 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though Vir Das may have impressed the film’s producer Aamir Khan with his multi talents, will the film impress the audience at the box office is a mystery that even a ‘Khatarnak Jasoos’ like ‘Happy Patel’ cannot solve. That will be revealed only after a few days…"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Aamir Khan's Kids Junaid & Ira Travel In Local Train; Ek Din Actor...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Aamir Khan's Kids Junaid & Ira Travel In Local Train; Ek Din Actor...
Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das Starrer Collects ₹1.50 Crore,...
Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das Starrer Collects ₹1.50 Crore,...
Cooking Up A Storm With Manav Gohil: 'I Love My Mom Ke Haath Ki Badshahi Khichdi — It's A...
Cooking Up A Storm With Manav Gohil: 'I Love My Mom Ke Haath Ki Badshahi Khichdi — It's A...
O.P. Nayyar: 100 Years Of A Musical Maverick
O.P. Nayyar: 100 Years Of A Musical Maverick
Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid...
Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid...