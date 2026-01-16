Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Review: Vir Das Shines With Mona Singh In This ‘Goa Belly’ Version Of Imran Khan’s Delhi Belly

Happy Patel | FPJ

Directors: Vir Das, Kavi Shastri

Cast: Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawde, Imran Khan, Aamir Khan

Where: In theatres

Rating: 2.5*

The film sees Aamir Khan as a producer and also in a special appearance. Will this dual role serve as a magnetic pull at the box-office, let's find out!

The film starts off with the introduction of trigger happy-hippy dreaded gangster Jimmy (Aamir Khan). After he passes away in funny circumstances, he hands over his legacy of kidnapping, extortion and other income sources to his daughter, who eventually grows upto become a homegrown lady gangster Mama (Mona Singh).

Circa’ 2025: We are now introduced to the London based alpha male Happy Patel (Vir Das) who stays with his two secret agents ‘baaps’. Even though he cannot cook up stories, he loves to cook his own recipes.

When Happy is entrusted with a Goan assignment as an undercover agent, little does he know that his life is going to change forever. It is here where he meets his Indian counterpart, his ladylove and many others who contribute to not just his life, but also to the film’s narrative. In what way Happy’s life changes in Goa and does he become successful in his mission is what forms the rest of the film.

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Review: Actors’ performance

Thanks to the film’s trailer, expectations were bound to be sky high for this film. Despite being an OTT character, Aamir Khan adds his own charm and makes it loveable, leaving an impact. His character could give you the deja vu vibes of Shanti Kumar from Secret Superstar.

The multi-talented Vir Das has not just acted in the film, but has also contributed as a director, producer, writer, lyricist and even in music. As an actor, his performance is so endearing that you will fall in love with him and his innocence. It's his innocent approach towards his character that makes even the cuss words look and feel like our everyday lingo.

He is followed a close second by Mona Singh, who shines (but not outshines Vir) in the role of lady don Mama. Her mannerisms and dialogue delivery are simply on point. First ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, and now Happy Patel, this lady is simply unstoppable!

Other actors who leave an impact include Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and the MTV hustle find Srushti Tawde in their respective characters.

As for the film’s direction, Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, in an attempt to make a massy film, end up making a film that will appeal only to a certain section of audience. The film has too many plots and sub plots that the audiences may get confused (and also irritated). With this kind of subject, Vir and Kavi had everything to shape it up into a winning formula. But…

The film’s writing acts as a shadow of the aforementioned factor. Even though the plot looks simple, with the passage of time, it gets coiled within itself. The film’s dialogues seems like an ‘ode’ to abuses and cuss words. But the innocence with which Vir das carries them off acts as a layer of soothing balm.

The film’s cinematography (Himman Dhanija) is commendable, which is not the case with its editing (Daanish Shastri). Many scenes in the film exist without any reason for existence. Editing them could have helped the film.

Even though the film’s music (Achint Thakkar and others) is decent, one does miss the presence of a flagship track like Delhi Belly’s ‘DK Bose’. Background music (Shalom Benjamin and others) is passe’.

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Review: FPJ Verdict

Even though Vir Das may have impressed the film’s producer Aamir Khan with his multi talents, will the film impress the audience at the box office is a mystery that even a ‘Khatarnak Jasoos’ like ‘Happy Patel’ cannot solve. That will be revealed only after a few days…