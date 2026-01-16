'BSF Uniform Is Not Prop': Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Slammed By Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi For 'Demeaning' People Who Guard The Nation- Watch VIDEO

Border 2 |

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, representing Telangana in the Rajya Sabha, took to social media to criticize Bollywood actors for using the BSF uniform as a “prop” in their film Border 2. Sharing a link of Varun Dhawan promoting the movie dressed as a BSF jawan, Singhvi described the act as “demeaning” and a “complete mockery” of the officials.

Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, "This is shocking, demeaning and a complete mockery of the BSF. Jawans parading in sacred uniform while Bollywood actors arrive like kings in a jeep for a movie promotion (sic)." He further claimed that BSF uniform is "not a prop" and patriotism is not "pageantry." The Congress MP further asked the Bollywood actors to stop the "clownery" and respect the guards of the nation.

The BSF uniform is not a prop and patriotism is not pageantry. Stop this clownery and respect those who guard… — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 16, 2026

Once again, a ceremony was held to pay tribute to Major Varun Dhawan 🐺 and Captain Sunny Deol 🤡 for victory in War in an INDIAN FILM “Border 2” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8BsPqQWMHV — Hyper|RogueX ™ (@hyperRoguex) January 11, 2026

Abhishek Singhvi, a jurist, parliamentarian, media personality, columnist, author, and commentator, made his remarks after a video from a Border 2 event surfaced, showing the film’s cast and crew arriving in a jeep while BSF jawans paraded. Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonu Nigam, and Sunny Deol were seen making a grand entrance during the Diamond Jubilee Year celebrations of the Border Security Force (BSF).