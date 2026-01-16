 'BSF Uniform Is Not Prop': Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan Slammed By Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi For 'Demeaning' People Who Guard The Nation- Watch VIDEO
Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi slammed Bollywood actors for wearing BSF uniforms to promote Border 2, calling it “demeaning” and a “complete mockery” of the forces. He urged the actors to stop the “clownery,” emphasizing that patriotism is not “pageantry” and the uniform is not a prop.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Border 2 |

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, representing Telangana in the Rajya Sabha, took to social media to criticize Bollywood actors for using the BSF uniform as a “prop” in their film Border 2. Sharing a link of Varun Dhawan promoting the movie dressed as a BSF jawan, Singhvi described the act as “demeaning” and a “complete mockery” of the officials.

Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, "This is shocking, demeaning and a complete mockery of the BSF. Jawans parading in sacred uniform while Bollywood actors arrive like kings in a jeep for a movie promotion (sic)." He further claimed that BSF uniform is "not a prop" and patriotism is not "pageantry." The Congress MP further asked the Bollywood actors to stop the "clownery" and respect the guards of the nation.

Abhishek Singhvi, a jurist, parliamentarian, media personality, columnist, author, and commentator, made his remarks after a video from a Border 2 event surfaced, showing the film’s cast and crew arriving in a jeep while BSF jawans paraded. Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonu Nigam, and Sunny Deol were seen making a grand entrance during the Diamond Jubilee Year celebrations of the Border Security Force (BSF).

