The 50 Confirmed Contestant List: Beside Karan Patel & Mr. Faisu, Mallika Sherawat, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Chahat Pandey & Others Likely To Join

The upcoming show The 50 is all set to bring several popular faces to the screen. Karan Patel has been making waves on social media after being revealed as the first contestant of the show. The makers have officially announced his participation in The 50. Meanwhile, multiple sources have also hinted at other celebrities who are expected to join the show. Let us take a look at it below:

Karan Patel

Holding 'The 50' ticket on his hand, Karan Patel wrote on Instagram "Ek sher ko dusre sher ka bulava aaya hai 💪🏼 … Excitement bhi hai … aur sawaal bhi (sic)." He is further seen posing with the ticket in the pictures.

Mr. Faisu

Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh reveals in one of his reels that he will be appearing in The 50. Indeed, Mr. Faisu is another confirmed contestant of the show.

Digvijay Singh Rathee & Chahat Pandey

As per BB Tak's report, Digvijay Singh Rathee & Chahat Pandey are the confirmed participant of The 50. The Television stars were last seen together in Bigg Boss 18.

Note: 50 celebrities to be part of the show. Show set, a huge multi-floor palace is in Mumbai only. pic.twitter.com/HdKIfp044y — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 14, 2026

Archana Gautam & Divya Aggarwal

As per IANS report, Archana Gautam, Divya Aggarwal and Mr. Faisu are another confirmed contestants after Karan Patel who will be joining Farah Khan's The 50. Archana is well known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 16 while Divya was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10.

The rumoured contestants who are expected to enter the house are- Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Nisha Rawal, Vivian Dsena, Jay Bhanushali, Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nikki Tamboli, Sreesanth, Ashmit Patel, Kim Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Uorfi Javed, Shiv Thakare, and Emiway.

What Will The 50 Be About?

The 50 is a reality show, reportedly hosted by Farah Khan, that will feature 50 celebrities entering a grand house. A lion, symbolizing power and authority, will rule the show, while the contestants must play according to its rules and regulations. Survival in the competition will depend on strategy, intelligence, and mind games. Touted as “the biggest reality show,” The 50 is set to premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar on February 1, 2026.