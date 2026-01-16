OTT Releases This Week- From One Last Adventure: The Making Of Stranger Things 5 To Kalamkaval, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | January 16, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Stranger Things: One Last Adventure marks the emotional conclusion of Netflix’s globally celebrated sci-fi horror series. The series is streaming on Netflix.
The Rip revolves around a gritty, high-stakes crime narrative that delves into loyalty, ambition, and the moral cost of power. It is streaming on Netflix.
120 Bahadur is based on the heroic stand of Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched valour against overwhelming odds. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web is inspired by real incidents and delves into the intricate world of international crime, power struggles, and the ethical challenges faced by individuals battling a complex network of illicit commerce. It is streaming on Netflix.
Netflix
Nikita Roy tells the story of a writer named Nikita, whose sibling inexplicably dies while attempting to expose a deceitful spiritual leader, Amardev. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
The Night Manager S2 follows Jonathan Pine, an ex-soldier employed as a night manager in a hotel, who is enlisted by intelligence officer Angela Burr to secretly infiltrate the close circle of Richard Roper. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is a gripping crime thriller that follows a serial killer who preys on and slays multiple women, as well as the committed police officer set on capturing him. It is streaming on SonyLIV.
Thanks For Reading!