'Saif Ali Khan Is Also Doing Web Show...': Mithila Palkar Reveals If She Faced Any Discrimination By Filmmakers Due To Being Prominent Face On OTT | Exclusive

Actress Mithila Palkar, who has impressed us with her performance in many OTT series and movies, will next be seen in Aamir Khan's production venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film, which also stars Vir Das, is all set to release on January 16, 2026.

The Free Press Journal interacted with Mithila, and spoke to her about the film, starring in a comedy movie, Imran Khan's comeback, working with Aamir Khan and more...

How excited or nervous are you for Happy Patel?

Very excited! Because it's my first big-screen Hindi release after 7 years. The last Hindi film that released on the big screen was Karwaan. After that, this is my first Hindi movie in the theatres. So, very excited!

While you have been part of the slice-of-life stories, Happy Patel looks like a hardcore comedy film. So, how easy or difficult was it for you to get into this genre?

It was tough in the beginning. I was like, okay, now this is going to be an out-and-out comedy that I have never done before. So, it was a new genre that I was willing to explore and who better than Vir to actually do that with?

Your character in the film looks very bindas. So, are there any similarities between your character and the real Mithila, or are they both very different?

Oh, very different! Like, I am bindas, but I am not like her. I call her theeki mirchi. So, we are very different. Like, I always say that Rupa's anger is external, and my anger is internal. Like, if Rupa gets angry, then she slaps someone. If I get angry, I cry. So, very different. But it was actually very fun to play her.

How was it to be a part of the song (Banda Tere Liye) where the male lead is dancing for the female lead, and she is just sitting and watching?

What fun, no? How incredible is that! It's a new concept. There is a backstory to why he is dancing, but you will get to know better when you watch the film. The fact that I am just sitting there, throwing money at him, and enjoying the dance, it was great. It was quite enjoyable.



Imran Khan is making a comeback with this film. His last film, Katti Batti, in 2014, was with you, and now he is making a comeback with a movie starring you. So, how does that feel?



I am so glad and so happy that I got to be part of his comeback. Because, as you said, the last time he was on a film set was Katti Bhatti, and that was my first ever Bollywood film. And now that he is making a comeback, it is with Happy Patel. I am happy that I got to be part of it. So, it's fun to know that he is back now in the movies.

Your film is produced by Aamir Khan. So, have you met him? Did he give any feedback or review about your performance?

I met him soon after I auditioned for the film. He is very hands-on as a producer. So, I was like, unless he approves, obviously, I am not going to be able to be a part of the film. And then I got told that I was on board, and I met him after that. He told me that he liked my audition, and that was just such a big acknowledgement because you look up to Aamir sir. He is such an incredible actor. He is like an institution. So, it was just so nice to know that he appreciated my performance.

From 2022 to 2025, there was a gap during which we didn't see you in any project. So, what was the reason behind it?

No, there has not been a gap. The thing is that I have been working, but a lot of my stuff hasn't come out. So, the belief was that I was not doing anything because, naturally, you are not seeing the work that I have been doing. So, I have shot a lot. Like, even this year, I have a Telugu show. One of Netflix India's first Telugu shows that is coming out, which I worked on. So, there is a lot of work that I have been doing. It's just that the release hasn't happened. So, that is why the impression is that I have not been around. But now, obviously, I am here to change that.



A lot of times, we have heard that the actors who have done web shows or web movies are tagged as 'OTT actors', and they aren't considered by filmmakers for theatrical movies. So, have you faced any such thing, as you have mainly worked in OTT projects?

Not at all. In fact, after a lot of things on OTT, I auditioned for a film, and I got Karwaan. So, it was never restricted. Because the thing is, very soon enough, those lines became blurry; for example, Saif Ali Khan is also doing a web show like Sacred Games. Now, if you see, everybody has the freedom to be everywhere. So, no, I don't think I have personally faced any of that.

So, what's happening next? Where do we see you after Happy Patel?

Hopefully, in the web show that I spoke about, and I am also doing a film with Priyadarshan sir called Bhooth Bangla.

We are sure you cannot reveal much about Bhooth Bangla. But, if you can tell us something about the movie..

Priyadarshan sir's films are a genre in themselves. We grew up watching them. We quote them still here and there. It's incredible that I got to witness that play out in front of me. The fact that these guys have worked together for as many years, it's like a well-oiled machine, and it's so fun to watch them work together, Priyan sir, Akshay sir (Kumar), Paresh sir (Rawal). It was really fun to just be a witness to their art.