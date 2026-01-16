Happy Patel X Review: Netizens Call Aamir Khan & Vir Das' Film A 'Dose Of Comedy'; Call It 'Delhi Belly But With Spies'

Happy Patel X Review |

Vir Das’ much-awaited film Happy Patel has finally hit theatres. But is the movie worth watching? Along with audiences, several celebrities have also shared their reviews after watching the film. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, Srishti Tawade, and Imran Khan, alongside Vir Das in the lead role. The film released in cinemas on January 16, 2026. Let’s take a look at how viewers are reacting to the movie.

A user labeled Aamir and Vir's film Happy Patel a "A dose of comedy." Another user called the movie a "pure chaos" with Aamir Khan's cameo in it. "hink "Delhi Belly" but with Spies. Warning: Not for parents!" tweeted the user.

"Just watched 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' trailer & I'm honestly surprised by Vir Das being so optimistic in a landscape where Laakhon Ki Kahaani still hasn't recovered from its box office failure Thoughts?" tweeted another user.

Sonali Bendre & Nitanshi Goel's Take On Happy Patel

After watching the movie Happy Patel, Sonali Bendre took to X to write her review. The actress tweeted, "Screening night for Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos and what an absolute blast it was! So, so proud of you @amoghranadive 💗Your sharp, fun writing has given this wild spy-comedy its soul. Huge cheers to the entire team for bringing this hilarious ride to life! (sic)"

Actress Nitanshi Goel took to her Instagram story to call Happy Patel a "joy ride." She further labeled the movie to be entertaining, heartfelt and beautifully performed by the actors. She further went on to praise the star cast of the film.