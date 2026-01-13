Happy Patel Receives 'A' Certificate From CBFC, Vir Das Jokes 'Only A I've Ever Received'

Comedian and actor-filmmaker Vir Das once again proved that humour comes naturally to him - both on and off screen. Sharing an update about his upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Vir announced that the spy comedy has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but did so with his trademark wit.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (January 13), Vir broke the news with a self-deprecating quip. "Never been a good student. This is the only A one has EVER received 🙏🤞 #HappyPatel," he wrote.

The tongue-in-cheek caption triggered laughter across social media, with fans applauding his sense of humour.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and marks a major milestone for Vir, who not only plays the lead but also steps into the director’s chair for the first time.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is positioned as a spy comedy, blending action with sharp, irreverent humour. The trailer and songs released so far have already generated strong online traction, setting expectations for a laughter-packed entertainer.

The film also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Imran Khan in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 16, 2026. Aamir also has a cameo in the film.

A few days back, Vir shared an interesting anecdote about how he approached Aamir for Happy Patel. Speaking about the experience, Vir revealed that despite Aamir's towering stature in the industry, the actor-producer proved to be surprisingly accessible and invested in the strength of the script.

“He is on such a high pedestal that you don’t really communicate much with him. I hadn’t spoken to Aamir sir for almost 10 years,” Vir said.

Eventually, he decided to message the actor directly, asking if he could call him. To his surprise, Aamir responded immediately and asked him to call right away. Vir recalled that once Aamir picked up the phone, the conversation felt effortless. “When he picked up, it felt like we speak every week,” he added.

During the call, Vir decided to be completely honest while pitching his film. “So I told him, ‘Sir, I have a film with me and I want you to make it. If you don’t make it, no one else will,’” he said. According to Vir, Aamir did not dismiss the statement and instead asked him to come in the following week with a narration.