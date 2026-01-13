 Happy Patel Receives 'A' Certificate From CBFC, Vir Das Jokes 'Only A I've Ever Received'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHappy Patel Receives 'A' Certificate From CBFC, Vir Das Jokes 'Only A I've Ever Received'

Happy Patel Receives 'A' Certificate From CBFC, Vir Das Jokes 'Only A I've Ever Received'

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and marks a major milestone for Vir Das, who not only plays the lead but also steps into the director’s chair for the first time. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is positioned as a spy comedy, blending action with sharp, irreverent humour

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
article-image

Comedian and actor-filmmaker Vir Das once again proved that humour comes naturally to him - both on and off screen. Sharing an update about his upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Vir announced that the spy comedy has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but did so with his trademark wit.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (January 13), Vir broke the news with a self-deprecating quip. "Never been a good student. This is the only A one has EVER received 🙏🤞 #HappyPatel," he wrote.

The tongue-in-cheek caption triggered laughter across social media, with fans applauding his sense of humour.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and marks a major milestone for Vir, who not only plays the lead but also steps into the director’s chair for the first time.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches ₹21.45 Crore Assets In Mahadev Online Betting Case; Dubai Property Linked To Ravi Uppal Included
ED Attaches ₹21.45 Crore Assets In Mahadev Online Betting Case; Dubai Property Linked To Ravi Uppal Included
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: 246 Candidates In Fray, Lawyers And Engineers Dominate Contest
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: 246 Candidates In Fray, Lawyers And Engineers Dominate Contest
Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Maharashtra Elections 2026: Campaign Ends For Maharashtra Civic Polls After High-Voltage Run-Up
Maharashtra Elections 2026: Campaign Ends For Maharashtra Civic Polls After High-Voltage Run-Up

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is positioned as a spy comedy, blending action with sharp, irreverent humour. The trailer and songs released so far have already generated strong online traction, setting expectations for a laughter-packed entertainer.

The film also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Mithila Palkar and Imran Khan in pivotal roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 16, 2026. Aamir also has a cameo in the film.

A few days back, Vir shared an interesting anecdote about how he approached Aamir for Happy Patel. Speaking about the experience, Vir revealed that despite Aamir's towering stature in the industry, the actor-producer proved to be surprisingly accessible and invested in the strength of the script.

Read Also
Aamir Khan Thrown Out Of His Office As Security Mistakes Him For Sunil Grover In Happy Patel New...
article-image

“He is on such a high pedestal that you don’t really communicate much with him. I hadn’t spoken to Aamir sir for almost 10 years,” Vir said.

Eventually, he decided to message the actor directly, asking if he could call him. To his surprise, Aamir responded immediately and asked him to call right away. Vir recalled that once Aamir picked up the phone, the conversation felt effortless. “When he picked up, it felt like we speak every week,” he added.

During the call, Vir decided to be completely honest while pitching his film. “So I told him, ‘Sir, I have a film with me and I want you to make it. If you don’t make it, no one else will,’” he said. According to Vir, Aamir did not dismiss the statement and instead asked him to come in the following week with a narration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP Dhillon, Salman Khan & MS Dhoni Get Muddy During Fun ATV Ride At Panvel Farmhouse; See Photos
AP Dhillon, Salman Khan & MS Dhoni Get Muddy During Fun ATV Ride At Panvel Farmhouse; See Photos
Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Happy Patel Receives 'A' Certificate From CBFC, Vir Das Jokes 'Only A I've Ever Received'
Happy Patel Receives 'A' Certificate From CBFC, Vir Das Jokes 'Only A I've Ever Received'
Toxic Bold Scene Row: Yash's Film Teaser Wasn't Certified By CBFC | Report
Toxic Bold Scene Row: Yash's Film Teaser Wasn't Certified By CBFC | Report
Makar Sankranti 2026: Rani Mukerji Starts Promotions Of Mardaani 3; Celebrates Kite Flying Festival...
Makar Sankranti 2026: Rani Mukerji Starts Promotions Of Mardaani 3; Celebrates Kite Flying Festival...