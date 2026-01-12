Aamir Khan Thrown Out Of His Office As Security Mistakes Him For Sunil Grover In Happy Patel New Promo- Watch VIDEO

Aamir Khan | Aamir Khan Productions

Can you tell who the real Aamir Khan is when Sunil Grover dresses like him? The face-off everyone has been eagerly waiting for is finally here. Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover, disguised as Aamir, came together for a fun promotional video for the upcoming film Happy Patel.

The clip begins with Vir Das entering Aamir’s office. Sunil, perfectly imitating Aamir, welcomes him just like the actor-producer would. When Vir asks why he looks different, Sunil, still in disguise, jokes that he’s been working out. He further praises Vir’s upcoming film Happy Patel and even hands him a bonus and a sequel cheque.

As the two share an emotional moment, the real Aamir enters. However, Vir fails to recognise him and mistakes him for Sunil Grover in disguise. Vir even tells the Sunil-Aamir, "Sir, ye aapki wajah se viral jata hai," leaving the real Aamir visibly irritated. By the end of the video, both the real and fake Aamir face off, each claiming to be the real star. In a hilarious twist, Aamir’s security mistakes the real actor for Sunil and throws him out of the room.

Aamir shared the clip with caption, "@whosunilgrover itna bhi natural mat kar bhai, asli Aamir ka pata nahi chal raha hai (sic)." KayKay Menon too praised the video with clapping hands emoji. Podcaster Prakhar Gupta commented, "GREAT PROMO." Sunil reacted to the promo, "Hi I am Sanjay Singhania!"

Happy Patel Release Date

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is scheduled to release in theatres on 16 January 2026, promising a quirky blend of comedy and spy‑adventure. The film is directed by Vir Das, marking his feature film directorial debut, and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar in the lead roles, with Aamir Khan and Imran Khan in notable appearances.