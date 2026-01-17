 Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Film Collects ₹1.25 Crore, Pulkit-Varun's Movie Gets Opening Of ₹1 Crore
This Friday (January 16, 2026), two Bollywood films, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Rahu Ketu, were released. Both movies have taken a low opening at the box office.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Vir Das starrer Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu were released on Friday, January 16, 2026. Both films received mixed reviews from critics, and while there was a decent pre-release buzz, the movies have taken a low opening at the box office.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Aamir Khan's production venture Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected approximately Rs. 1.25 crore on day 1. Clearly, the amount is not amazing, and a better opening was required.

The movie is being compared to Delhi Belly, so, if we look at the collection of that film, it had collected Rs. 6.98 crore on its first day.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 1

The Fukrey boys, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma's Rahu Ketu has collected approximately Rs. 1 crore at the box office, which is surely not a great number. If we compare the collection with the first instalment of Fukrey, even that film had collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its first day.

article-image

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Budget

According to reports, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a good jump at the box office to collect some decent amount during its first weekend.

Rahu Ketu Budget

Reportedly, Rahu Ketu is also made on a budget of around Rs. 20-25 crore. So, even this movie needs to show a jump at the box office to get some respectable numbers over the weekend.

article-image

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Happy Patel 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though Vir Das may have impressed the film’s producer Aamir Khan with his multi talents, will the film impress the audience at the box office is a mystery that even a ‘Khatarnak Jasoos’ like ‘Happy Patel’ cannot solve. That will be revealed only after a few days…"

