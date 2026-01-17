Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Death Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Devdas Author

By: Sunanda Singh | January 17, 2026
Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay was a Bengali novelist and short story writer, known for his simple, natural style.
On his 88th death anniversary, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about the legendary writer who wrote Devdas.
Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay was dissatisfied with the Devdas novel and called it not satisfactory at all; yet it became a cultural phenomenon and was adapted many times.
He lived in Burma (now Myanmar) for 13 years and worked on the Burma Railway.
Sarat Chattopadhyay also spent time with Naga Sadhus in his youth, and that helped him to develop a deep understanding of human emotions.
His debut novel, Badadidi, brought him recognition. His initial book's success prompted him to create numerous additional stories and novels, such as Parinita, Devdas, Choritrohin, Shrikanta, Datta, Pother Dabi, and Grihadaha.
Sarat stayed in Howrah for 11 years and later moved to his house in the village of Samta. He also served as President of the Howrah District Congress Committee and was associated with legendary leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose.
