Javed Akhtar Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies By Legendary Screenwriter On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 17, 2026
Padma Shri awardee Javed Akhtar has turned 81 on Saturday, January 17, 2026. On the occasion of his special day take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Lakshya is a coming-of-age war drama film which is written by Javed Akhtar. The film revolves around an irresponsible young man with no plans for his future. What happens when he decides to join the Army? It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Mr India is a superhero film which is written by Javed Akhtar. The film tells the story of Arun Verma who discovers a watch that grants him the power of invisibility. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Don is an action thriller film which is written by Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar. The film follows Vijay, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who is recruited by the police to track down his criminal lookalike. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Sholay is an action-adventure film which is written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The film shows the journey of two crooks, Jai and Veeru. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Zanjeer is an action film which is written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The film revolves around an inspector who is suspended and decides to hunt down his parents' murderer. It is available on YouTube
Saagar is a romantic musical film written by Javed Akhtar. The story follows Raja (Kamal Haasan), a fisherman who is secretly in love with Mona but struggles to confess his feelings. It is available on Jiocinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Luck by Chance is a drama film which is written by Javed Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. The film follows the journey of an aspiring actor who moves to Mumbai with hopes of building his career. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
