Rasika Dugal Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | January 17, 2026
Rasika Dugal is a versatile actress renowned for her role as Beena Tripathi in the popular series Mirzapur.
She celebrates her 41st birthday on Saturday, January 17, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, let’s explore some of her best movies and series available on OTT platforms
Mirzapur is a crime thriller series in which the actress portrays the role of Akhandanand's (Pankaj Tripathi) courageous wife, Beena Tripathi. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Shekhar Home is a crime drama series which is inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's popular novel, Sherlock Holmes. In the series, the actress portrays the role of a former opera singer, Iraboty Adhyo. It is available on JioHotstar
Manto is a biographical film which was released in 2018. In the film, the actress plays the role of Safia Manto, who marries a writer, Saadat Hasan Manto. It is available on Apple TV+
The Broken Table is a short drama film in which Rasika Dugal portrays the role of an aspiring psychologist, Deepti. It is available on YouTube
Qissa is another film by the actress in which she plays the role of Neeli. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Delhi Crime is a crime drama series in which the actress portrays the role of IPS Neeti Singh. It is available on Netflix
Lootcase is a black comedy film in which she plays the role of Nandan Kumar's (Kunal Khemu) taunting wife, Lata. It is available on JioHotstar
