 'Please Stop Associating My Name With Talwiinder': Model Sony Kaur Denies Being Singer's Ex-Girlfriend Amid Rumours Of Him Dating Disha Patani
Model Sony Kaur took to Instagram to share a note clarifying the rumours of being singer Talwiinder's ex-girlfriend. Her cryptic post had gone viral, and many claimed that it was a dig at Disha Patani and Talwiinder's rumoured relationship.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Sony Kaur / Talwiinder / Disha Patani | Instagram

Actress Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder have been making it to the headlines for the past few days due to their rumoured relationship. Amid the rumours of their relationship, netizens claimed that Talwiinder used to date model Sony Kaur, and a cryptic post of her went viral on social media. However, Sony has clairied that she doesn't know Talwiinder, and had a 'casual conversation in a social setting'.

Sony wrote, "My post was not directed at anyone. It was a general reflection on today's culture, where intimacy is often treated casually rather than with respect. I do not know these individuals personally. I only ever had a brief, casual conversation in a social setting. Making this public is unethical and has resulted in unwanted attention, which I do not appreciate (sic)."

She further wrote, "I have worked as a model for over 15 years and value my professional reputation. I do not wish to have my name linked to anyone's past or present relationships. I do not seek publicity through controversy. Please stop associating my name with Talwiinder. I do not know him beyond that brief interaction (sic)."

Sony Kaur's Viral Post

When the rumours of Talwiinder and Disha's relationship start doing the rounds, Sony, on her Instagram story had shared, “It’s not only HIV and STIs, people are also carrying curses and bad luck. Be careful who you sleep with (sic)."

Talwiinder-Disha Patani Dating?

Talwiinder and Disha's relationship rumours started after they were spotted together at Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's wedding. However, the two have yet shared any statement about the rumours.

Disha Patani Movies

On the work front, Disha has some interesting films lined up like O Romeo, Awarapan 2, and Welcome to the Jungle. She has reportedly been roped in for Anees Bazmee's next, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. However, there's no official announcement about it.

