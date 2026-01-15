Who Is Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend? Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 15, 2026
Singer Talwiinder's appearance with Bollywood actress Disha Patani has turned heads on the Internet in past couple of days. The duo was spotted hand in hand in a private ceremony during a wedding function in Udaipur.
Days after multiple speculations and social media attention, Talwiinder's reported ex-girlfriend and model, Sony Kaur is now making headlines for her cryptic post amid dating rumours of Disha & the mystery singer.
Instagram @sonyrockstar
She made a cryptic post on social media which is now buzzing on the Internet.
The Goan model cryptically wrote on her Instagram story, "It’s not only HIV and STIs, people are also carrying curses & bad lucks. Be careful who you sleep with."
Sonu Kaur also known as SonyRockstar is said to be the ex-girlfriend of the singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu a.k.a. Talwiinder.
While it is not confirm whether the story was directed towards Talwiinder or not, but netizens are linking it him being in relationship with Disha Patani.
Time will tell whether these rumours of Disha & Talwiinder are true or not, but the timing of Sony Kaur's story made sure that love is in the air and so is jealousy!
