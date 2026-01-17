BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Kal Tera Ghamand Tutega...', Actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's Old Video For Uddhav Thackeray Goes Viral - Watch

Kangana Ranaut | Facebook

After the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, an old video of Kangana Ranaut has gone viral on social media, in which she had challenged Shiv Sena's (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray that in the future, his pride will be shattered. In 2020, Kangana's bungalow was demolished by BMC, claiming that there was unauthorised construction.

In the video, Kangana had said, "Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai ke tune film mafia ke saath milke, mera ghar todke, mujhse bahot bada badla liya hai? Aaj mera ghar tuta hai, kal tera ghamand tutega. Yeh waqt ka pahiya hai, yaad rakhna (Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think that by teaming up with movie mafia, and breaking my house, you have taken revenge from me? Today, my house is broken; tomorrow, your pride will be shattered. This is the wheel of time, remember that)." Watch the video below...

Read Also Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing

Kangana Ranaut On BMC Elections 2026 Results

While the above video is an old one, Kangana on Friday spoke about the BMC elections 2026 results. She told NDTV that she is thrilled about BJP's victory, and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

The actress and BJP MP also further spoke about how she was once told to leave the state. "And for those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names, threatened me to leave Maharashtra, today Maharashtra has left them. I am glad such women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia are being shown their right place by the janta janardan," Kangana added.

Kangana Ranaut Movies

After winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Kangana is now back on the sets and has started shooting for her film, Bharat Bhagya Viddhata. The actress' last release was Emergency, which had hit the big screens in January 2025. Even though the film received positive reviews from critics and the audience, it failed to make a mark at the box office.