 Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDefamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing

Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing

The Bathinda special MP-MLA court exempted Kangana Ranaut from in-person attendance in the ongoing defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur over a 2020 tweet during the farmers’ protest. Kangana will appear through video conferencing, file an undertaking not to delay the trial, and her counsel must attend all hearings. Next hearing is on January 27.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Agra court revives sedition case against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for alleged derogatory remarks on farmers; hearing to resume in lower court | File Photo

Chandigarh: The special MP-MLA court in Bathinda has allowed the BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut to attend all future hearings of the ongoing defamation case - filed by an elderly farmer Mahinder Kaur - through video conferencing, instead of appearing in person.

The court order on Thursday came after Kangana’s counsel told court that she faced serious security threats, referring to the FIR about threats to her life and an alleged assault at Chandigarh airport.

Exempting Kangana from appearing in person for future hearings, the court, however, told her to attend every hearing through video conferencing and to file an undertaking that she will not delay the trial and that her counsel must remain present on all the hearings.

She had appeared in the court on Thursday through video conferencing; judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Inderjeet Singh has fixed the next hearing on January 27.

FPJ Shorts
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy Dialogue
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Conclave 4.0 Inaugurated In Mumbai To Promote Indic Wisdom And Global Policy Dialogue
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Series Decider| VIDEO
IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Series Decider| VIDEO
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 77-Year-Old Nagpur Man Duped Of ₹45 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 77-Year-Old Nagpur Man Duped Of ₹45 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Read Also
BJP Gets Boost In Punjab As 4 Prominent Leaders Join Party
article-image

The court also allowed Mahinder Kaur to call additional witnesses whose statements may be important for a fair trial.

For record, the said defamation case, filed in 2021 by Mahinder Kaur, pertains to a 2020 tweet post by Kangana during the farmers’ protest in which she shared a photograph of Mahinder Kaur mistakenly identifying her as Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano and alleging that ``such women could be hired for Rs 100’’ to participate in protests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Lalu Family Back In Focus After Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi Yadav
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
Defamation Case: Bathinda Court Exempts Kangana Ranaut From Personal Hearing
BJP Gets Boost In Punjab As 4 Prominent Leaders Join Party
BJP Gets Boost In Punjab As 4 Prominent Leaders Join Party
UP Poll Panel Rejects Samajwadi Party’s Claims, Says Voter List Errors Long-Standing
UP Poll Panel Rejects Samajwadi Party’s Claims, Says Voter List Errors Long-Standing
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...