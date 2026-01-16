 BJP Gets Boost In Punjab As 4 Prominent Leaders Join Party
The BJP in Punjab received a boost as four prominent leaders from rival parties joined the saffron camp in Chandigarh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Those inducted included former AAP leader Onkar Singh and ex-Congress MP Jagmeet Singh Brar. BJP leaders said people were concerned about security and alleged collapse of law and order under AAP.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: The BJP in Punjab got a shot in the arm here on Friday as four prominent politicians joined the saffron party ahead of the 2027 state assembly polls.

Those who joined the party included Onkar Singh, a former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who had also served as the officer on special duty (OSD) to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The other three included former two-time Congress MP from Faridkot, Jagmeet Singh Brar, who had defeated Sukhbir Badal in 1999 and who had joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after quitting Congress and after his brief stint with Trinamool Congress (TMC), former MLA from Kotkapura, Ripit Singh Brar and another former Akali leader Charanjit Singh Brar, besides several others.

They were inducted into BJP in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini, party Punjab president Sunil Jakhar, Union minister Ravneet Bittu and senior party leader Ashwani Sharma.

While Onkar Singh is said to have a strong base in Dhuri assembly constituency – which is represented by CM Mann – Jagmeet Singh Brar, who spent 35 years in Congress had joined SAD in 2019 has a strong base and long political experience in Bathinda district.

Punjab Police Bust Major Drug Racket In Amritsar, Seize 40 Kg Heroin; 4 Arrested In Smuggling Case
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said that there is a sense of insecurity among the people of Punjab and that only the BJP can free Punjab from this atmosphere of fear. He further alleged that law and order in Punjab has completely collapsed under the AAP government.

Stating that the BJP would form the government in Punjab, party state president Jakhar said that every section of society in Punjab today is concerned about security and the future of the state. He said that people are seeking strong leadership and politics with a clear vision and direction.

