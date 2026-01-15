Punjab Police Bust Major Drug Racket In Amritsar, Seize 40 Kg Heroin; 4 Arrested In Smuggling Case

Punjab Police seize 40 kg of heroin in Amritsar after busting a major narcotic smuggling racket and arresting four accused | X - @cpamritsar

Chandigarh, Jan 15: Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a narcotic smuggling module with the recovery of 40 kg of heroin and arrested four of its operatives.

Four accused arrested

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Narinder Singh, Suraj, Jacob Masih and Ajay Kumar, all residents of Moga.

Vehicles seized

Stating that apart from recovering the heroin haul, police teams have also impounded a Toyota Corolla Altis and a BMW car being used for transporting the narcotics consignment.

Handler link revealed

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had collected a large heroin consignment on the directions of their handler, who is a habitual narco-smuggler, to further supply it across different locations in Punjab.

Recovery on highway checkpoint

According to police, acting on a tip-off, police teams laid a checkpoint on the Amritsar–Tarn Taran highway, intercepted the accused and recovered 40 kg of heroin from their possession.