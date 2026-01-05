 'Nice To Be Back On Film Set': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Starts Shooting For Her New Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her new film titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She took to her Instagram story to inform everyone about it. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

After winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Kangana Ranaut has been busy with her political career. However, the fans of the actress were eagerly waiting to know which would be her next film after Emergency. Now, on Monday, the actress finally started shooting for her new movie titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Kangana took to her Instagram to inform her fans about it. She shared a video and wrote, "Nice to be back on film set (sic)." Check out the post below...

article-image

Kangana Ranaut Fans Excited For Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana's fans are super excited for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and they are already sharing about the movie on social media.

A fan tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut begins shoot her next film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata from today It's her another production house venture (sic)."

Another fan tweeted, "Expecting nothing short of brilliance with this one! Whatever little is known about this project seems exciting (sic)."

article-image

Kangana Ranaut Films

Kangana was last seen in Emergency, which was also directed by her. The film received positive reviews, but it failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Kangana's performance in it was appreciated a lot.

She has already wrapped up the shooting of a bilingual film, which also stars R Madhavan in the lead role. However, the release date of the film is not yet announced.

There have also been reports of Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3 happening, but there's no official confirmation about it. Meanwhile, Kangana is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film titled Blessed Be The Evil, which also stars Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone.

We are sure fans of Kangana are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens soon.

