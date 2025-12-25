 MP News: Actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Visits Omkareshwar, Performs 'Rudrabhishek'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Visits Omkareshwar, Performs 'Rudrabhishek'

MP News: Actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Visits Omkareshwar, Performs 'Rudrabhishek'

Actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut visited the Omkareshwar–Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh, offering prayers and performing abhishek. She prayed for peace and prosperity and praised the temple’s spiritual atmosphere and arrangements. She was welcomed by BJP leaders amid tight security, as many devotees gathered during her visit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actress and Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut visited Omkareshwar on Tuesday, where she offered prayers at the famous Omkareshwar–Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga situated on the banks of the holy Narmada river. She arrived at the helipad in Omkareshwar and was warmly received by local BJP leaders.

After reaching the temple, Kangana Ranaut performed darshan and puja of Lord Omkareshwar. At the temple premises, she was welcomed by Raja Rao Pushpendra Singh, managing trustee of the Omkareshwar Temple Trust. During the rituals, the MP also performed abhishek of the Jyotirlinga and prayed for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the country and Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta Offer Prayers At Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain – Video
article-image

Actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut visited the Omkareshwar–Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh, offering prayers and performing abhishek. She prayed for peace and prosperity and praised the temple’s spiritual atmosphere and arrangements. She was welcomed by BJP leaders amid tight security, as many devotees gathered during her visit.

FPJ Shorts
Christmas 2025 In Mumbai: Bandra's Mount Mary, Carter Road & Reclamation Illuminate With Festive Lights
Christmas 2025 In Mumbai: Bandra's Mount Mary, Carter Road & Reclamation Illuminate With Festive Lights
Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far
Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's Film Questions Traditional Marriage Norms, Here's What Happens In Last Scene
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's Film Questions Traditional Marriage Norms, Here's What Happens In Last Scene
Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal In Lucknow On Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st Birth Anniversary | Video
Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal In Lucknow On Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st Birth Anniversary | Video
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Visits Omkareshwar, Performs 'Rudrabhishek'

MP News: Actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Visits Omkareshwar, Performs 'Rudrabhishek'

Indore News: ASI Demoted To Head Constable For Five Years

Indore News: ASI Demoted To Head Constable For Five Years

MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit In Gwalior;...

MP News: Union Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit In Gwalior;...

Madhya Pradesh December 25, 2025 Weather Updates: Pachmarhi Shivers At 3.8°C; Jet Stream To Push...

Madhya Pradesh December 25, 2025 Weather Updates: Pachmarhi Shivers At 3.8°C; Jet Stream To Push...

Indore News: Octave Showcases Northeast Culture Through Grand Replicas

Indore News: Octave Showcases Northeast Culture Through Grand Replicas