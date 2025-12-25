MP News: Actress & BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Visits Omkareshwar, Performs 'Rudrabhishek'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actress and Mandi Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut visited Omkareshwar on Tuesday, where she offered prayers at the famous Omkareshwar–Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga situated on the banks of the holy Narmada river. She arrived at the helipad in Omkareshwar and was warmly received by local BJP leaders.

After reaching the temple, Kangana Ranaut performed darshan and puja of Lord Omkareshwar. At the temple premises, she was welcomed by Raja Rao Pushpendra Singh, managing trustee of the Omkareshwar Temple Trust. During the rituals, the MP also performed abhishek of the Jyotirlinga and prayed for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the country and Madhya Pradesh.

Actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut visited the Omkareshwar–Mamleshwar Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh, offering prayers and performing abhishek. She prayed for peace and prosperity and praised the temple’s spiritual atmosphere and arrangements. She was welcomed by BJP leaders amid tight security, as many devotees gathered during her visit.