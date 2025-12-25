 Indore News: ASI Demoted To Head Constable For Five Years
According to the police, action has been taken against ASI Rameshwar Parmar posted at the Tilak Nagar police station, after he was found sleeping in an inebriated condition during duty in the vehicle. He was also accused of misbehaving with fellow staff members. It is reported that the officer has a history of consuming alcohol and behaving improperly with people during his service.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An ASI has been demoted to the rank of Head Constable for five years on Wednesday after he was found sleeping in inebriated condition during his duty in the vehicle and allegedly misbehaving with the staff.

Due to such conduct, he had been punished earlier as well. Keeping this record in view, the department decided to demote him as part of disciplinary action. After this decision, the officer will now serve as a Head Constable until his retirement in 2029. CP Santosh Kumar Singh has made it clear that strict action will continue against any police personnel involved in negligence, indiscipline or misconduct and no leniency will be shown in such cases.

