Indore News: Octave Showcases Northeast Culture Through Grand Replicas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand cultural spectacle celebrating India’s Northeast will unfold from Thursday to Saturday, as Octave presents vibrant traditions of eight northeastern states on an elaborate stage inspired by iconic heritage sites.

The stage features striking replicas of Arunachal Pradesh’s revered Tawang Monastery, the sacred Parshuram Kund associated with Lord Parshuram and the serene Golden Pagoda, along with Tibetan stupas and colourful prayer flags.

Spanning nearly 100 by 80 feet and rising about 60 feet high, the stage will host daily cultural performances from 7 pm onwards. Organised jointly by South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture and Lok Sanskriti Manch, the festival opens on Thursday at Lalbagh Campus.

Artists from Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states will present folk dances and music. Organiser Aastha Godbole Karlekar and coordinator, MP Shankar Lalwani, said this is the first such comprehensive Northeast cultural presentation in Indore.

Over 250 artists and more than 300 artisans from across India are participating. The accompanying craft fair will continue till December 31, offering traditional handicrafts, regional cuisines, Malvi delicacies and a family entertainment zone with swings and rides.