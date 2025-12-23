 MP News: Students Reach Collectorate Over Power Cuts Lasting Over 14 Hours In Chhatarpur Ahead Of Board Exams; ADM Orders Immediate Action
HomeBhopalMP News: Students Reach Collectorate Over Power Cuts Lasting Over 14 Hours In Chhatarpur Ahead Of Board Exams; ADM Orders Immediate Action

MP News: Students Reach Collectorate Over Power Cuts Lasting Over 14 Hours In Chhatarpur Ahead Of Board Exams; ADM Orders Immediate Action

Students from Panotha village in Chhatarpur reached the Collectorate to protest long power cuts. They said electricity is available only 8–10 hours a day, mostly during school hours, affecting night study. With Class 10 and 12 exams nearing, students demanded urgent action. The ADM assured quick resolution after speaking to power officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students troubled by long power cuts in Chhatarpur reached the Collectorate to raise their concerns on Tuesday.

They alleged that severe electricity cuts are happening in Panotha village, located near the district headquarters.

article-image

According to the students, power supply is available only for 8 to 10 hours in a day, while electricity remains off for the rest of the time, especially during the night.

The students said that electricity is available mostly during the daytime, when they are away at school. When they return home in the evening, power supply is cut, making it difficult for them to study at night.

As a result, their studies are being badly affected. They also pointed out that Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are approaching in the coming months, increasing their stress.

article-image

The students claimed that they have been facing this problem for the last four months. Despite complaining at several places, no solution has been provided so far.

Rashmi Kushwaha, a student from Panotha village, said that frequent power cuts have made it impossible for students to prepare properly for exams.

ADM takes immediate action

Taking the complaint seriously, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) immediately spoke to electricity department officials and instructed them to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The ADM assured that the problems faced by students and villagers regarding power supply would be addressed without delay.

