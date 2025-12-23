 MP News: Ordnance Factory In Itarsi Gets Bomb Threat; Security Tightened, Bomb Squad To Arrive Soon
A bomb threat email received at a Defence Ministry–run Ordnance Factory triggered a major security alert. Police and factory officials launched a search after the email was found on the official account. Forces from nearby police stations were deployed, and a bomb disposal squad was called. Police are investigating the email’s source, while security has been tightened.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ordnance Factory in Itarsi, a unit of Ministry of Defence, received a bomb threat email on Tuesday.

Security has been tightened at the facility, and a bomb squad will reach there soon. A team of forensics researchers has also reached the site. Police is currently investigating the source of the email.

This is the second such threat in the last eight months, raising serious concerns about the security of the facility.

Earlier, a similar email was received on April 17, which later turned out to be fake.

According to information, the latest threat email was received on the factory’s official email account on Monday night.

After the email was noticed on Tuesday, the factory management immediately informed the district police. Following this, security agencies swung into action.

Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna Thota confirmed the receipt of the email and said that the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

The Ordnance Factory is considered a highly sensitive area as advanced weapons for the Indian Army are manufactured there. Due to the seriousness of the threat, police teams from Rampur, Patharauta, Itarsi and nearby police stations were rushed to the spot. The search operation is being led by Additional SP Abhishek Rajan. Factory officials, along with security staff, are checking every corner of the premises.

The bomb disposal squad is also being awaited to carry out a detailed search.

One team of the squad is currently deployed for the Chief Minister’s visit, while other teams are stationed in Gwalior and Burhanpur. Considering the situation, a bomb disposal team has been called in from Chhindwara district.

