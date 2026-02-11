Madhya Pradesh February 11, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Soar Above 30°C In Bhopal, Indore & 13 Other Cities; Cold Winds To Return On Valentine's

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Day temperatures will rise briefly, however, colder northern winds will return between February 13 to 15, pulling down mercury and and intensifying nighttime chill.

According to the Meteorological Department, two systems are active in the country, however due to its low intensoty, the chances of rain are less. On the other hand, new Western Disturbances may affect the Western Himalayan region on February 13th and 16th.

This could be felt in Madhya Pradesh, further causing a drop of 3 to 4 degrees in day and night temperatures.

Narmadapuram was the hottest during the day, while Kalyanpur experienced a cold night.

On Tuesday, temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in 15 cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Damoh, Khajuraho, Mandla, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Betul, Guna, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen, and Ratlam. Narmadapuram recorded the highest temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kalyanpur in Shahdol experienced the coldest night between Monday and Tuesday, with the minimum temperature reaching 4.5 degrees Celsius. Karaundi in Katni recorded 5.9 degrees Celsius, Amarkantak in Anuppur 7.8 degrees Celsius, Khajuraho 8.2 degrees Celsius, Pachmarhi-Umaria 8.4 degrees Celsius, Rewa 8.5 degrees Celsius, Shivpuri 9 degrees Celsius, Mandla 9.1 degrees Celsius, Datia 9.5 degrees Celsius, and Naugaon 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Cold will increase after the snow melts

According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation and a western disturbance are currently active. Snowfall and rain are expected in the mountains. Due to this, temperatures will increase in the state for the next two days.

Bright sunshine prevailed throughout the day on Tuesday in most parts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain. This led to an increase in maximum temperatures. However, the cold effect will persist at night and early morning, and the mercury will definitely rise.

This is why the weather will change

According to meteorologists, after the system passes and the snow melts, the weather will change again. On February 13, 14, and 15, temperatures will drop, and the cold effect will increase. The effect of cold winds from the north will also be felt.

This is how the weather will be for the next two days

February 12 - Maximum and minimum temperatures will increase. Bright sunshine will prevail during the day.

February 13 - Temperatures will increase by 3 to 4 degrees. Cold conditions will prevail only at night and early morning.