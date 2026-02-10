Madhya Pradesh February 10, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; Light Rain Expected In Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar & More

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing mixed weather this week, with cold mornings, slightly warmer afternoons, and some areas seeing light rain or drizzle.

Residents across the state are noticing a drop in night temperatures, while daytime temperatures are increasing compared to the past few days. The changing weather is affecting daily life and routines.

Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain or drizzle may occur in areas like Gwalior, Chambal, and Sagar regions over the next 24 hours. Clouds may cover the skies in cities like Bhopal and Indore, but no heavy rain is expected. Meteorologists advise residents to carry jackets during early morning and night hours and to drive carefully in foggy conditions.

In Gwalior, Datiya, and Tikamgarh, mornings remain cold, with temperatures dropping to around 6–8°C, which is slightly colder than last week. Thick fog has been reported on roads and highways in these areas, making visibility very low for drivers and commuters. People living in these cities have said that mornings feel colder than usual, and many are wearing extra layers of clothing to stay warm while going to work or school.

Meanwhile, cities like Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain are experiencing warmer afternoons. Daytime temperatures in these areas have increased by 2–3°C, reaching around 28–30°C. Locals report that afternoons now feel comfortable and sunny, though nights remain cool. Many residents are taking advantage of the mild winter sunshine to do outdoor activities or household work during the day.

In the northern parts of the state, such as Shivpuri and Morena, night temperatures have dropped more than usual, making early mornings chilly. Farmers in these areas said that the cold is affecting their daily farming activities and morning routines. They are taking extra care of crops and livestock due to the sudden temperature change.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is seeing a mix of cold, fog, and warm afternoons. People are experiencing noticeable changes in temperatures and weather patterns. Experts say that this variation is likely to continue for a few more days, so residents are advised to take precautions and plan their daily activities accordingly.