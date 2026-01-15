Travel Tales: ‘Ganga Aarti’ In Madhya Pradesh? Watch How Sagar’s Famous Lakha Banjara Lake Lights Up To Give Varanasi Feels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Think the Ganga Aarti is only in places like Varanasi or Haridwar? Madhya Pradesh has its own magical spot — 'Chakraghat' in Sagar.

Located beside the historic Lakha Banjara Lake, Chakraghat has now become a new centre of devotion.

Every Monday evening at 7 pm, the ghat comes alive with the glow of lamps, the sound of bells, and the chants of devotees during the Ganga Aarti. The peaceful atmosphere attracts local residents as well as visitors.

Think you’ve seen every side of Madhya Pradesh? A hidden world of serenity awaits you at Chakraghat in Sagar.



As the sun sets, the ghat comes alive with the holy Ganga Aarti. It is not just a ceremony, but a moment of deep devotion where the glow of lamps and the sound of bells

One Place Four Temples

Though the river Ganga does not flow here, the Aarti is performed with devotion at the Ganga Temple.

Chakraghat is also home to four important temples: Rameshwar Temple, Radhavallabh Lal Ji Temple, Ganga Temple, and Hanuman Temple.

The formal inauguration (shubharambh) of the Ganga Aarti at Lakha Banjara Lake was done on 12 August 2024 under the guidance and support of Sagar Smart City and the Sagar Municipal Corporation.

'Go To Place' For People

For the people of Sagar, Chakraghat is more than a ghat. It is a place where people from a day long work, come and sit to wind up and feel the beauty and serenity on the place. As worries fade, and the city comes together in peace.

From early morning, devotees can be seen offering prayers, lighting incense sticks and sitting quietly in the temple courtyard.

As the day moves on, the atmosphere at Chakraghat changes as lamps are lit and bells begin to ring. The Ganga Aarti, performed near the temple complex, fills the surroundings with devotion.

According to the locals, the Aarti is not just a ritual — it is a moment to pause, feel calm, and connect with faith.

It is a sight that draws people from across the city.

During Festivals...

The ghat becomes even more lively during festivals. On Sankranti, a fair is organised in the temple area. During Chhath Puja, women gather at the ghat to offer prayers and arghya. Ganesh Chaturthi brings ten days of devotion, while Navratri fills the place with Maa Durga’s aarti.

A statue of famous poet Padmakar also stands here, reminding visitors of Sagar's cultural roots.

The History

Chakraghat also carries a rich history. The nearby Parkota and fort were built by Udan Shah, a descendant of Nihal Shah. Later, in 1735, Govindrao Pandit, an officer of the Peshwa, developed Chakraghat along the edge of the lake. Since then, it has remained a central place of worship in Sagar.