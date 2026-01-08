 Travel Tales: Explore Kukru-- An Offbeat Escape In Madhya Pradesh Where Sunrise, Green Valleys & Windmills Paint Perfect Picture
Hidden in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, Kukru is an unexplored retreat of open skies, green valleys and windmills. Known for its magical sunsets, the place slows time as colors fill the sky in calm silence. With a British-era coffee plantation legacy, scenic road access from Betul, and eco-friendly stays, Kukru is perfect for peaceful, slow travel lovers.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hidden deep in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, Kukru is one of those places that still remains unexplored. 

No rush, no chaos - just open skies, green valleys and the gentle movement of windmills turning with the breeze.

As you travel through Kukru, nature slowly takes over. The roads are peaceful, the air feels cleaner and every turn offers a view worth stopping for. 

For fans of sunsets! 

But what truly makes Kukru special is its sunset. 

As the sun dips behind the hills, the sky changes colors, time seems to pause and a calm silence wraps the entire landscape. It’s the kind of moment that stays with you long after you leave.

Known for coffee plantation 

Few people know that Kukru also has a historic side. During the British era, coffee plantations were developed here, and traces of that legacy still add character to this beautiful region.

How to reach?

Reaching Kukru is easy!

The nearest railway station from Kukru is Betul and from there, it’s about a 92 km road journey filled with scenic views. 

For adventurers who want to stay close to nature, the Kukru Eco Jungle Camp by MP Ecotourism is a good option. 

There are also private stays available in and around Betul.

If you’re someone who loves slow travel, peaceful landscapes and places that aren’t on everyone’s checklist yet, Kukru is calling them! 

Sometimes, the best journeys are to places where you can enjoy not just silence, but the sound of nature, sans the sound of internet trends! 

