 Madhya Pradesh January 6, 2026, Weather Update: Winter Tightens Its Grip In State; Is the Coldest Phase Yet To Come?
Madhya Pradesh is experiencing colder weather as winter intensifies across the state. Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur reported falling temperatures, chilly winds, and morning fog. Northern cold winds are causing the drop. Cold conditions are expected to continue in the coming days, with colder nights and dense fog likely.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is facing colder weather as winter becomes stronger across the state.

Weather experts say the cold has increased due to cold winds coming from northern India. There has been a clear change in weather over the last few days, with temperatures falling by 2 to 4 degrees in many places. This has made mornings and nights much colder than usual.

Weather Forecast

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain cold for the next few days. Night temperatures may drop further, and fog is likely in the morning in many districts. No rainfall is expected at present.

Bhopal and Indore witnessed chilly mornings, with people stepping out in warm clothes. In Bhopal, cold winds were felt throughout the day, while Indore saw a sharp fall in night temperature.

Gwalior and Chambal region remained among the coldest areas, with dense fog reducing visibility during early hours. Jabalpur and Ujjain also reported colder nights, though daytime temperatures stayed slightly comfortable due to sunshine.

Rewa and Sidhi are experiencing increased cold conditions, and fog was seen in several rural areas. Tribal regions such as Mandla and Dindori also experienced a strong cold spell, forcing people to stay indoors during night hours.

People are advised to take precautions, especially children and elderly, as the cold may increase further in the coming days.

