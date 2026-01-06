 MP News: 'Kitni Thand Ho Rahi Bahar…' School Girl Adorably Appeals Chhatarpur Collector For Month-Long Holiday Due To Extreme Cold--VIDEO
Just hours after Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal announced a two-day holiday for students due to severe cold, a sweet video of a school girl went viral. In it, she refuses to go to school, saying, “Dekh rahe kitni thand ho rahi bahar,” and requests a month-long holiday. Her innocent appeal has won hearts across Madhya Pradesh.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A little girl's holiday appeal to the collector due to extreme chilly weather has gone viral on social media. The clip is said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The clip shows the girl-- all covered in shawl and woolen cap. When asked if she was going to attend school on Monday, she smilingly said, “Hum nahi jaa rahe… dekh rahe kitni thand ho rahi bahar,” and requests the Collector to close schools for a whole month.

Her appeal came just hours after Chhatarpur Collector announced a two-day holiday for students due to cold.

Watch the video below :

In her innocent appeal, the little girl tuk-tuk requests the Collector to close schools for one full month due to the extreme cold. She adds in a childlike way that if children go to school in such weather, they may end up in hospital instead of classrooms.

According to information, Chhatarpur collector Parth Jaiswal announced a two-day holiday (January 6 and 7) for students due to the severe cold in the state.

The holiday, announced for January 6 and 7, 2026, applies to all students from nursery to Class 8 in government, private, and CBSE schools in Chhatarpur.

Teachers, however, are required to attend school and continue official and administrative work during this period.

The video, featuring the little girl has quickly won hearts across state. Her innocent appeal and shivering voice highlight how harsh the winter has become.

The cold wave continues to affect many parts of Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures dropping sharply in several districts.

