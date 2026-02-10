 MP News: EC Completes Over 98% Of SIR Work In State; Bhopal At 97.87%, Raisen Ahead With 99.94%; Final Voter List On February 21
The Election Commission has completed 98.50% of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the final voter list due on February 21. Bhopal recorded 97.87% completion, while Raisen led with 99.94%. Around one crore discrepancies were detected statewide, with notices and hearings underway to finalise the rolls.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission has completed 98.50% of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work in Madhya Pradesh. The remaining work is expected to be completed in the coming days, ahead of the publication of the final voter list on February 21.

A senior Election Commission official said that Bhopal district has completed 97.87 per cent of the SIR work, while Raisen district is ahead with 99.94 per cent. In Vidisha district 97.37%  work has been completed.  Around one crore discrepancies, including issues related to no mapping and other lacunae, have been detected across the state.  Around 1 crore discrepancies have been detected across the state which includes no mapping and other lacunae.

In Bhopal district, comprising seven Assembly Constituencies, a total of 4,98,915 notices are to be issued and so far, 3,59,578 have been generated. As many as 3,59,576 notices were delivered and hearings were held in 3,39,807 cases.

In all, 5,698 people have been found ineligible for the final voter list. Notices are being issued for hearing in cases of discrepancies.

In Bhopal district’s seven Assembly constituencies, 36,417 notices were generated for Berasia assembly constituency followed by 41010 notices in Bhopal North, 70,283 notices in Narela, 20,188 notices in Bhopal Dakshin Pashchim, 51,822 notices in Bhopal Central, 87,359 notices in Govindpura and 52,497 notices in Huzur.

The SIR work completion percentage for Berasia stands at 99.98 % followed by Bhopal Uttar (98.57 %), Narela (94.32 %), Bhopal Dakshin Paschim (96.89 %), Bhopal Central (96.07 %), Govindpura (98.29 %) and Huzur (99.99 %).

