 MP News: State’s MMR & IMR Comes Down, Claims CM Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh has recorded improvement in key health indicators, with MMR declining from 173 to 142 and IMR from 41 to 37, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said citing the National Health Survey. He highlighted progress in TB and sickle cell eradication, wheat procurement arrangements, and initiatives for wildlife conservation and regional development.

Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh had seen improvement in health sector indicators. Its Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) had declined to 142 from 173 while Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) had come down to 37 from 41, as per the National Health Survey (NHS), said CM Mohan Yadav, while addressing the ministers before the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He said that in TB eradication, the state figured in the top five performing states. Vast arrangements had been made for sickle cell eradication in the state.

Informing about the arrangements for wheat procurement in the state, he said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Wheat was Rs 160 more than last year. The wheat procurement registration started from February 7 and would continue till March 7. As many as 3186 procurement centres had been made across the state, he said.

The agriculture cabinet of Mahakaushal belt would be held in Balaghat which had recently become free from Naxal menace. This would help in integrated development of the Mahakaushal region, he said. He shed light on the plan to have a rescue centre along with zoo in the state for the treatment and conservation of wild animals.

article-image

Informing that Cheetah population had further increased after the birth of five cubs in Kuno, he said that the number of white tigers had increased in Indore Zoo. Eight Botswana Cheetahs would be brought to the state on February 28. Wild buffaloes would also be brought, he said.

