MPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 13 cases of Use of Unfair Means (UFM) were registered in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday - the first-day of the MPBSE Class 12 examinations. It included seven cases in Bhopal district and six in Morena district of Gwalior division.

The Higher Secondary Examinations, conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began with English papers at 3,804 examination centres in the state. Around 6,12,609 students of Class 12 (Higher Secondary )from MP took the examinations. Of the 25,466 registered students, 25,032 took the examinations in Bhopal district. The total number of absentees stood at 434.

The MPBSE has installed CCTV cameras at 226 examination centers across nine districts as part of a pilot project to monitor examination centres. Arrangements have been made to live stream these cameras during the examination period to control rooms set up at the Board headquarters and the offices of collector and district education officer in each district.

During monitoring from the Central Control Room, suspicion of students cheating at the examination centre was raised and supervisors were found working negligently. In this regard, instructions were given to the concerned districts to take immediate action. Effective control of the activities of the examination centres has been established through CCTV monitoring.