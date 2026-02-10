 MPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7

MPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7

On the first day of MPBSE Class 12 exams, 13 cases of Use of Unfair Means were reported across Madhya Pradesh, with Bhopal district recording seven and Morena six. Around 6.12 lakh students appeared for the English paper at 3,804 centres, including 25,032 in Bhopal. As part of a pilot project, CCTV cameras were installed at 226 centres for live monitoring and prompt action against malpractice.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
MPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 13 cases of Use of Unfair Means (UFM) were registered in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday - the first-day of the MPBSE Class 12 examinations. It included seven cases in Bhopal district and six in Morena district of Gwalior division.

The Higher Secondary Examinations, conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) began with English papers at 3,804 examination centres in the state. Around 6,12,609 students of Class 12 (Higher Secondary )from MP took the examinations. Of the 25,466 registered students, 25,032 took the examinations in Bhopal district. The total number of absentees stood at 434.

The MPBSE has installed CCTV cameras at 226 examination centers across nine districts as part of a pilot project to monitor examination centres. Arrangements have been made to live stream these cameras during the examination period to control rooms set up at the Board headquarters and the offices of collector and district education officer in each district.

Read Also
MP News: Purification Rituals Held After Youth Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur, Accused...
article-image

During monitoring from the Central Control Room, suspicion of students cheating at the examination centre was raised and supervisors were found working negligently. In this regard, instructions were given to the concerned districts to take immediate action. Effective control of the activities of the examination centres has been established through CCTV monitoring.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA
CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity & Security
CISF's Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon Garners Enthusiastic Welcome In Palghar, Promotes Unity & Security
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi, Amit Shah To Son Arjun’s Wedding
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional Ceremony
Sunetra Pawar Assumes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister In Emotional Ceremony

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.6 Crore Of Suspended IMC Officer
Indore News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.6 Crore Of Suspended IMC Officer
MPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7
MPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7
MP News: Police Recruitment Board Caught Between Home Department, PHQ
MP News: Police Recruitment Board Caught Between Home Department, PHQ
Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data...
Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data...
MP News: Love Affair, Marriage Dispute Led to Woman’s Murder In Itarsi; Accused Arrested
MP News: Love Affair, Marriage Dispute Led to Woman’s Murder In Itarsi; Accused Arrested