 MP News: Purification Rituals Held After Youth Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur, Accused Arrested Within Hours-- VIDEO
An intoxicated youth allegedly desecrated a Shivalinga in Jabalpur’s Gadha area by urinating on it, triggering tension ahead of Mahashivratri. Hindu organizations later performed purification rituals using Narmada water and prayers. Police arrested the accused under relevant IPC sections, sent him to jail, and deployed additional forces to maintain law and order in the area.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Accused Of Urinating At A Shiva Temple, Arrested In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Purification rituals were performed after a youth allegedly urinated on a Shivling in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

Members of Hindu organisations gathered at the temple, cleaned the area, and offered prayers to restore the sanctity of the sacred place.

A youth accused of urinating on Shivling in Madhya Pradesh's was arrested within hours of the incident, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Chhoti Bajariya area of Gadha, where a young man allegedly committed an objectionable act at a Shivalinga installed on a platform.

According to information, the accused was identified as Rizwan alias Rizzu / Bhuria.

He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he committed the objectionable act on the Shivalinga.

Following the incident, members of Hindu organisations performed purification rituals at the site on Tuesday.

Watch the video below :

Local Shiva devotees and activists associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal reached the temple and performed worship.

Local residents caught hold of the accused and allegedly assaulted him before police intervention.

Read full story below :

Purification of the Platform

The Shivalinga was purified through religious rituals, including the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and Shiv Stotram.

It was washed with water from the Narmada and Ganga rivers, the platform was plastered with cow dung, and a priest performed ritual anointment using holy water from both rivers.

Police on High Alert

Gadha police arrested the accused, Rizwan, under Sections 196B, 298, and 299 of the Indian Penal Code.

After interrogation, he was sent to jail. Police said preventive action is also being prepared against the accused for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Temple Security Enhanced

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, Suryakant Sharma said that in view of the upcoming Mahashivratri festival and the incident, security at temples in the police station area has been tightened.

Police personnel have been instructed to regularly patrol their assigned areas and monitor temple premises.

The incident, which occurred just ahead of Mahashivratri, has put the police on alert. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

