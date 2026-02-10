Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data Colony & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.
The shutdown has been planned to carry out line repairs, conductor stringing, and other technical upgrades to ensure better and safer power supply in the future.
Check out the timings
Area: Sunmark G'pura Bhopal, Vikram Engineers Bpl, Shrao Engg Works Pt1, Farmer Engineers Bpl , Alco Electro Strips, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises Bpl, Akshay Industries G'pura, Gr Moulding Bpl, Rashee Control Equipment Pt Ltd
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Reason: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD
Area: 45 Bunglow, Sainik Rest House, Betwa Apartment.,GTB complex Vimal Emporium
Time: 08:00 to 10:00
Reason: UG Crossing DP pole erection Work
Area: Data Colony & Area
Time: 10:00 to 14:00
Reason: 5% Supervision Construction work