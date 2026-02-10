 Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data Colony & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data Colony & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data Colony & More Check Full List

Power supply will be disrupted across several areas of Bhopal on February 11, 2026, due to maintenance, line repairs, conductor stringing, and infrastructure upgrades. Outages will occur between 10 am and 5 pm in phases for works under SSTD, RDSS, NHIA, PWD, and routine maintenance. Residents should plan accordingly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data Colony & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

The shutdown has been planned to carry out line repairs, conductor stringing, and other technical upgrades to ensure better and safer power supply in the future.

Check out the timings

Area: Sunmark G'pura Bhopal, Vikram Engineers Bpl, Shrao Engg Works Pt1, Farmer Engineers Bpl , Alco Electro Strips, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises Bpl, Akshay Industries G'pura, Gr Moulding Bpl, Rashee Control Equipment Pt Ltd

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spikes After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spikes After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats
Finance Ministry Discloses Over 24.64 Lakh Pending Income Tax Returns Older Than 90 Days For AY 2025-26
Finance Ministry Discloses Over 24.64 Lakh Pending Income Tax Returns Older Than 90 Days For AY 2025-26
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Restores Mobility Of 74-Year-Old Man With Successful Knee Replacement Surgery
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Restores Mobility Of 74-Year-Old Man With Successful Knee Replacement Surgery

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area: 45 Bunglow, Sainik Rest House, Betwa Apartment.,GTB complex Vimal Emporium

Time: 08:00 to 10:00

Reason: UG Crossing DP pole erection Work

Read Also
MP News: Debt-Ridden Former Congress Corporator Consumes Pesticide In Khandwa, Dies
article-image

Area: Data Colony & Area

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: 5% Supervision Construction work

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data...
Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data...
MP News: Love Affair, Marriage Dispute Led to Woman’s Murder In Itarsi; Accused Arrested
MP News: Love Affair, Marriage Dispute Led to Woman’s Murder In Itarsi; Accused Arrested
MP News: Purification Rituals Held After Youth Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur, Accused...
MP News: Purification Rituals Held After Youth Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur, Accused...
MP News: Head Constable Posted At SP Office Dies Of Heart Attack In Guna
MP News: Head Constable Posted At SP Office Dies Of Heart Attack In Guna
MP News: Five Including Woman Arrested After Honey Trap Gang Assaults, Blackmails Businessman,...
MP News: Five Including Woman Arrested After Honey Trap Gang Assaults, Blackmails Businessman,...