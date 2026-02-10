Indore News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.6 Crore Of Suspended IMC Officer | Repesentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has attached the properties of suspended assistant revenue officer of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Rajesh Parmar under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The federal probe agency, in a statement, said the properties attached worth over Rs 1.6 crore are registered in the name of Rajesh Parmar and his family members comprising a residential house, plots, a flat and agricultural land located in Indore.

“The attachment has been made in connection with the acquisition of disproportionate assets by Rajesh Parmar in his own name as well as in the names of his family members. It was alleged that the assets worth Rs 1.66 crore were acquired between 2007 and 2022, representing assets exceeding 175 per cent of his known income during the same period,” ED said.

The probe agency further stated that the action was taken following an investigation on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhopal, against Rajesh Parmar under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED said the investigation revealed that the proceeds of the crime generated through illegal activities were directly used to acquire immovable properties in his name and in the names of his family members. “Investigation revealed that large cash deposits were made into the bank accounts of Rajesh Parmar and his family members to camouflage the illicit origin of funds, which were further routed through bank transfers and utilised for the acquisition of immovable properties,” it added.

Parmar was suspended from the post in 2025 over allegations of financial irregularities during his tenure as assistant revenue officer in IMC after the EOW filed an FIR in the same year. Subsequently, the EOW also conducted raids at Parmar’s residence and the other properties owned by him and his family members in February last year.

During the investigation, the team recovered information about the properties in the name of the accused and his family members, which include a two-storey house in Bijalpur, a flat in Sanchar Nagar, a plot in Sampat Green (1600 sq ft), a flat in Shreeji Valley, a plot in Uday Nagar, a flat in Khushbu Villa and another flat in Satellite Valley in Indore.