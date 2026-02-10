 MP News: Police Recruitment Board Caught Between Home Department, PHQ
Six months after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a police recruitment board, the proposal remains stalled between the home department and police headquarters. The home department has now sought details on manpower, finances and models from other states. Madhya Pradesh lags behind several states in setting up such boards, though the board’s building is nearing completion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
MP News: Police Recruitment Board Caught Between Home Department, PHQ | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After six months, the home department has finally questioned the police headquarters about the establishment of the police recruitment board.

To recall, on August 15 last year, chief minister Mohan Yadav announced the formation of the board.

The police headquarters prepared the proposal and forwarded it to the home department.

Since then the project has been hanging in balance between the home department and the police headquarters.

Now the home department has asked about the manpower to be deployed and the status of the other states’ boards. It has also sought to know about the finances to run the board.

DIG (recruitment) Virendra Singh said that the home department had raised a few questions. The answers were being prepared and would be sent shortly.

MP lags behind UP, Gujarat in forming police recruitment board

MP is far behind the states of south India in forming a police recruitment board. It is also behind Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The boards have existed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh etc. for the past several decades. Lakhs of police personnel have been recruited in these states through the boards.

The draft that was prepared earlier by the state police is also similar to the boards of all these states.

The building

The building for the board is under construction in Shyamla Hills area. The police housing corporation is constructing the building. It is expected to be completed by July this year. The cost of the building is Rs 19.88 crore.

