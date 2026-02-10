Bhopal Safer Internet Day: Rising Cyber Crimes Major Future Challenge For Police, Says Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rising cyber crime is matter of serious concern and a major future challenge for police, said police commissioner Sanjay Kumar while addressing MANIT students at a cyber crime and traffic awareness programme on Tuesday, which was Safer Internet Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, police commissioner urged students to remain alert online and also follow the traffic rules. Additional police commissioner Monika Shukla spoke on traffic management system, road accident fatalities and the importance of road safety compliance. She also shared information on modern enforcement tools such as ITMS and e-challan system while highlighting the role of technology in improving traffic regulation.

During the interactive session, DCP Akhil Patel responded to students’ queries related to cyber crime and traffic regulations. Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan provided practical insights into types of cyber offences and preventive measures. He spoke on emerging cyber crime trends, provisions of the IT Act, TRAI regulations, RBI guidelines and the Sanchar Saathi app.

MANIT Director Prof (Dr) KK Shukla encouraged students to stay vigilant.