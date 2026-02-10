 Bhopal Safer Internet Day: Rising Cyber Crimes Major Future Challenge For Police, Says Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Safer Internet Day: Rising Cyber Crimes Major Future Challenge For Police, Says Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar

Bhopal Safer Internet Day: Rising Cyber Crimes Major Future Challenge For Police, Says Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar

Rising cyber crime is a serious concern and a major future challenge for police, Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said while addressing MANIT students during a cyber crime and traffic awareness programme on Safer Internet Day. He urged students to stay alert online and follow traffic rules. Additional Commissioner Monika Shukla highlighted road safety, accident fatalities, ITMS and the e-challan system.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Safer Internet Day: Rising Cyber Crimes Major Future Challenge For Police, Says Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rising cyber crime is matter of serious concern and a major future challenge for police, said police commissioner Sanjay Kumar while addressing MANIT students at a cyber crime and traffic awareness programme on Tuesday, which was Safer Internet Day.

Speaking as the chief guest, police commissioner urged students to remain alert online and also follow the traffic rules. Additional police commissioner Monika Shukla spoke on traffic management system, road accident fatalities and the importance of road safety compliance. She also shared information on modern enforcement tools such as ITMS and e-challan system while highlighting the role of technology in improving traffic regulation.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Road Passes Under High-Tension Tower In Karond Area, Safety Fears Grow Among Residents
article-image

During the interactive session, DCP Akhil Patel responded to students’ queries related to cyber crime and traffic regulations. Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan provided practical insights into types of cyber offences and preventive measures. He spoke on emerging cyber crime trends, provisions of the IT Act, TRAI regulations, RBI guidelines and the Sanchar Saathi app.

MANIT Director Prof (Dr) KK Shukla encouraged students to stay vigilant.

FPJ Shorts
USA Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk Picks Identical 4/25 Vs India & Pakistan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
USA Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk Picks Identical 4/25 Vs India & Pakistan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
Mumbai News: Rising Air Pollution Reshapes Office Design As Developers Prioritise Health And Sustainability
Mumbai News: Rising Air Pollution Reshapes Office Design As Developers Prioritise Health And Sustainability

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Safer Internet Day: Rising Cyber Crimes Major Future Challenge For Police, Says Police...
Bhopal Safer Internet Day: Rising Cyber Crimes Major Future Challenge For Police, Says Police...
Indore News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.6 Crore Of Suspended IMC Officer
Indore News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches Properties Worth ₹1.6 Crore Of Suspended IMC Officer
MPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7
MPBSE Class 12 Exams: 13 UFM Cases Registered Across State; Bhopal District Tops With 7
MP News: Police Recruitment Board Caught Between Home Department, PHQ
MP News: Police Recruitment Board Caught Between Home Department, PHQ
Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data...
Bhopal Power Cut February 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Govindpura, Sainik Rest House, Data...