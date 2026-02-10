 MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC

MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has termed a long non-functional oxygen plant at Gas Relief Hospital as criminal negligence and a violation of human rights. The plant, built in 2023, remains unused, while a modular operation theatre is also defunct. The Commission sought explanations from PWD and directed hospital authorities to submit detailed reports.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) Chairman Dr Awadesh Pratap Singh on Tuesday said that an oxygen plant remaining non-functional for a long period amounts to a violation of human rights and constitutes criminal negligence.

The oxygen plant, constructed at the Gas Relief Hospital in 2023, has not been used for patient treatment even after three years, he said. Singh also expressed displeasure over the absence of a qualified radiologist at the hospital, particularly affecting sonography services for women.

He further noted that the modular operation theatre at the hospital has not been used for the past three years and continues to remain in a dilapidated condition despite having been constructed using public funds.

Following a report received from the hospital, the Commission will seek clarification from PWD officials and initiate appropriate action. Singh directed the hospital superintendent to submit a detailed report on the irregularities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Speeding Shivshahi Bus Rams Scooter In Parel, Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Speeding Shivshahi Bus Rams Scooter In Parel, Driver Arrested
Wankhede Has Been Kind To Us In World Cups: Darren Sammy
Wankhede Has Been Kind To Us In World Cups: Darren Sammy
Mumbai Coastal Road Gets India’s First ‘Melody Road’ Playing ‘Jai Ho’ For Commuters
Mumbai Coastal Road Gets India’s First ‘Melody Road’ Playing ‘Jai Ho’ For Commuters
Shinde Sena, NCP Factions Merge In BMC Ahead Of Mayoral Poll, Boosting BJP-Led Alliance's Committee Control
Shinde Sena, NCP Factions Merge In BMC Ahead Of Mayoral Poll, Boosting BJP-Led Alliance's Committee Control
Read Also
MP News: Ministers Can See Info Of 65 Years With A Click; The Tablets Given To The Ministers Contain...
article-image

The superintendent stated that the CPA has failed to repair plaster falling from the ceiling of the operation theatre and address termite infestation on the walls.

The superintendent that CPA has failed to repair plaster falling from the ceiling of the operation theatre and address termite infestation on the walls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC
MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC
MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn...
MP Teachers’ Recruitment: Candidates Go On Hunger Strike, Demand More Posts; Shave Head, Burn...
MP Cabinet Decisions: Family Pension To Cover Unmarried, Widow And Divorced Daughters
MP Cabinet Decisions: Family Pension To Cover Unmarried, Widow And Divorced Daughters
MP News: Ministers Can See Info Of 65 Years With A Click; The Tablets Given To The Ministers Contain...
MP News: Ministers Can See Info Of 65 Years With A Click; The Tablets Given To The Ministers Contain...
Bhopal News: Man Held For Rape, Attempt Religious Conversion
Bhopal News: Man Held For Rape, Attempt Religious Conversion