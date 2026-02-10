MP News: Non-Functional Oxygen Plant For Long Period Is Criminal Negligence, Says MPHRC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) Chairman Dr Awadesh Pratap Singh on Tuesday said that an oxygen plant remaining non-functional for a long period amounts to a violation of human rights and constitutes criminal negligence.

The oxygen plant, constructed at the Gas Relief Hospital in 2023, has not been used for patient treatment even after three years, he said. Singh also expressed displeasure over the absence of a qualified radiologist at the hospital, particularly affecting sonography services for women.

He further noted that the modular operation theatre at the hospital has not been used for the past three years and continues to remain in a dilapidated condition despite having been constructed using public funds.

Following a report received from the hospital, the Commission will seek clarification from PWD officials and initiate appropriate action. Singh directed the hospital superintendent to submit a detailed report on the irregularities.

The superintendent stated that the CPA has failed to repair plaster falling from the ceiling of the operation theatre and address termite infestation on the walls.

