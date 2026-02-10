 MP News: Ministers Can See Info Of 65 Years With A Click; The Tablets Given To The Ministers Contain Cabinet Decisions Since 1961
State ministers can now access 65 years of cabinet decisions—from 1961 to the present—on tablets provided for the e-cabinet system. With this move, the cabinet has become fully paperless, replacing hard-copy agendas. Ministers can view and dispose of files digitally. Training is planned to help those facing difficulties using the tablets, as the government moves toward fully paperless functioning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state ministers can see the cabinet decisions from 1961 until now with a click. The tablets, given to the ministers for e-cabinet, contain information of 65 years.

Until now, the minister had to toil to see the cabinet's previous decisions. These tablets have past information.

After the e-cabinet system began, the cabinet became completely paperless on Tuesday.

The hard copies of the agenda were given during the cabinet meetings, together with the tablets, but this time, only the tablets contained the agenda.

Plans are afoot to run the government functioning without any paper. Mantralaya has already opted for the e-filing system. The ministers can dispose of the files sent to them through tablets.

According to sources, a few ministers had problems seeing the cabinet agenda on tablet screens. The government is planning to impart training to the ministers in handling the tablets.

Read Also
MP News: Head Constable Posted At SP Office Dies Of Heart Attack In Guna
article-image

Tablets for MLAs in state budget session

Tablets on desks of MLAs in Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be introduced from upcoming Budget Session. However, full-fledged use of tablets is likely only from subsequent sessions, as most MLAs are not familiar with tablet operations and will require training.

Officials of Madhya Pradesh Assembly said that during Budget session, elected representatives are likely to get an opportunity to view budget documents on tablet.

