 MP News: Head Constable Posted At SP Office Dies Of Heart Attack In Guna
A 50-year-old head constable, Dharmendra Jatav, posted at the district police office in Guna, died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He complained of restlessness and was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He handled CM Helpline complaints and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable posted at the district police office in Guna died of a heart attack on Tuesday. 

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Dharmendra Jatav, who suddenly complained of restlessness. His family rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Dharmendra Jatav was posted at the district police office and was handling complaints registered on the CM Helpline. 

After the post-mortem, his body was handed over to the family.

According to hospital sources, the deceased is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters. One daughter was married 2 years ago, while the wedding of his second daughter was scheduled for March. 

He had earlier spoken to colleagues about printing wedding invitation cards for her marriage.

When his health suddenly deteriorated, family members rushed him to the district hospital, but he died during the initial examination. 

Fellow officers and staff reached the hospital after receiving the information. Preliminary investigation suggests the cause of death was a heart attack.

Further details are awaited.

