Indore News: Youth Suffers Heart Attack While Running Marathon; Collapses 100 Metres Before Finishing Line, Dies

Indore News: Final Stretch Turns Fatal; Marathon Runner Dies Due To Heart Attack | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young man tragically died while running a marathon in Indore city on Sunday morning. He collapsed just 100 meters before the finish line at Nehru Stadium. By then, the marathon was almost complete.

He was given CPR at the site, however could not be revived.

According to the report, the deceased has been identified as Aryan Todi, originally from Kolkata. Aryan had registered for the marathon and was actively participating in the race. It is reported that he was very close to the finish line when he suddenly stumbled and fell to the ground.

According to official reports, Aryan had returned from the US and had been managing his relative's factory in Indore for the past five years. His father, who was in Delhi, was informed about the incident and told that his son was in critical condition. The father then left Delhi for Indore at 10 am.

Cardiologist Dr. Bharat Rawat was present near the spot at the time of the incident. He immediately attended to the young man and administered CPR. He was then taken to MY Hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared him dead. His family then took Aryan to Bombay Hospital, but doctors there also confirmed his death.

Currently, the cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack, although the situation will be clear after the post-mortem report.

