 Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Cold Grip State; Hailstorm Warning Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh February 1, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Cold Grip State; Hailstorm Warning Issued

Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Cold Grip State; Hailstorm Warning Issued

Weather in Madhya Pradesh has changed due to an active western disturbance. Light rain and fog were reported in several districts, with hailstorm warnings in Sheopur and Morena. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and cloudy skies are expected. Cold conditions may intensify after February 5, with rain and fog likely in many districts over the next few days.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Cold Grip State; Hailstorm Warning Issued | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh has changed due to an active western disturbance. 

Light rain was reported in Gwalior, Morena, Dhar, and Ujjain amid foggy conditions on Sunday. 

The Meteorological Department has warned of possible hailstorms in Sheopur and Morena.

Weather on Sunday 

FPJ Shorts
'We Are Trying To...': Bigg Boss 14 Fame Pavitra Punia POSTPONES March Wedding To US-Based Businessman
'We Are Trying To...': Bigg Boss 14 Fame Pavitra Punia POSTPONES March Wedding To US-Based Businessman
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Sensex Up 200 Points Ahead of FM Speech
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Sensex Up 200 Points Ahead of FM Speech
'Hope This Budget Will Be Very Good For State': Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna - Video
'Hope This Budget Will Be Very Good For State': Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna - Video
Cold Weather Delays Artemis II Mission To Moon To February 8: NASA
Cold Weather Delays Artemis II Mission To Moon To February 8: NASA

Strong winds may blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour, and light rain (locally known as Mavtha) may continue in the state for the next four days.

A warning for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for Bhind, Datia, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, and Rajgarh.

Meanwhile, cloudy weather is expected in Bhopal, Indore, Sagar, Vidisha, and Ratlam.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, the active western disturbance will have a stronger effect between February 2 and February 5, and rainfall may occur in some areas till February 10. Due to jet stream winds, cold winds are blowing across the state, causing a drop in daytime temperatures.

Earlier, moderate fog was seen in Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, and Rewa during the morning hours. Fog also affected visibility in Bhopal and Indore.

Despite the severe cold, devotees are reaching Narmada river ghats to take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima.

After heavy snowfall and rain in the hill states, when the weather system moves away, another spell of cold may affect Madhya Pradesh. Both day and night temperatures are expected to fall further.

On Saturday, dense fog was reported in Gwalior, Rewa, and Datia, while more than 20 districts experienced moderate fog. Chhatarpur’s Khajuraho recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 6°C, making it the coldest place in the state. A slight rise in daytime temperatures was also observed.

Read Also
Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Wears Maroon Kanchivaram Silk Saree With Shawl To Honour Tamil Nadu
article-image

Weather expected in coming days

February 2: Rain with thunder likely in Gwalior, Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna.

February 3: Light rain is expected at some places in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna.

February 4: Rain alert in Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj. Moderate to dense fog likely in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, and nearby districts.

Read Also
Budget 2026 Expectations Build In Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman To Focus On Growth & Reforms
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Cold Grip State; Hailstorm Warning...
Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Cold Grip State; Hailstorm Warning...
Bhopal News: Illegal Tubewell Drilling Alleged On Government Land
Bhopal News: Illegal Tubewell Drilling Alleged On Government Land
MP News: Contain Stubble Burning, CM Mohan Yadav Tells Collectors
MP News: Contain Stubble Burning, CM Mohan Yadav Tells Collectors
Bhopal News: Demolition Drive, Bribery Allegations Against BMC Officials
Bhopal News: Demolition Drive, Bribery Allegations Against BMC Officials
Bhopal News: Tiger Injured In Terrestrial Fight Rescued
Bhopal News: Tiger Injured In Terrestrial Fight Rescued