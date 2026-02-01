Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Cold Grip State; Hailstorm Warning Issued | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh has changed due to an active western disturbance.

Light rain was reported in Gwalior, Morena, Dhar, and Ujjain amid foggy conditions on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department has warned of possible hailstorms in Sheopur and Morena.

Weather on Sunday

Strong winds may blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour, and light rain (locally known as Mavtha) may continue in the state for the next four days.

A warning for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for Bhind, Datia, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, and Rajgarh.

Meanwhile, cloudy weather is expected in Bhopal, Indore, Sagar, Vidisha, and Ratlam.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, the active western disturbance will have a stronger effect between February 2 and February 5, and rainfall may occur in some areas till February 10. Due to jet stream winds, cold winds are blowing across the state, causing a drop in daytime temperatures.

Earlier, moderate fog was seen in Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, and Rewa during the morning hours. Fog also affected visibility in Bhopal and Indore.

Despite the severe cold, devotees are reaching Narmada river ghats to take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima.

After heavy snowfall and rain in the hill states, when the weather system moves away, another spell of cold may affect Madhya Pradesh. Both day and night temperatures are expected to fall further.

On Saturday, dense fog was reported in Gwalior, Rewa, and Datia, while more than 20 districts experienced moderate fog. Chhatarpur’s Khajuraho recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 6°C, making it the coldest place in the state. A slight rise in daytime temperatures was also observed.

Weather expected in coming days

February 2: Rain with thunder likely in Gwalior, Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna.

February 3: Light rain is expected at some places in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna.

February 4: Rain alert in Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj. Moderate to dense fog likely in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, and nearby districts.