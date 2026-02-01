 Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Wears Maroon Kanchivaram Silk Saree With Shawl To Honour Tamil Nadu
Ahead of presenting Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a cultural statement by arriving in a maroon Kanchivaram silk saree, honouring Tamil Nadu’s weaving legacy. As she prepares to present her ninth consecutive Union Budget, her attire once again drew attention for blending heritage and symbolism.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2026 in Delhi | Image Courtesy: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Kartavya Bhawan, Delhi, this morning wearing a rich handwoven maroon Kanchivaram silk saree, subtly spotlighting Tamil Nadu’s handloom heritage ahead of presenting Budget 2026.

Her traditional drape featured intricate golden-brown checks and a statement coffee-brown border with thread work, complemented with a shawl.

Known for turning her Budget-day attire into a cultural statement, Sitharaman’s choice once again blended tradition with quiet symbolism, especially significant as Tamil Nadu heads into Assembly elections this year.

Take a look:

Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Wears Maroon Kanchivaram Silk Saree With Shawl To Honour Tamil Nadu
