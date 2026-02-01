Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Wears Maroon Kanchivaram Silk Saree With Shawl To Honour Tamil Nadu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at Kartavya Bhawan, Delhi, this morning wearing a rich handwoven maroon Kanchivaram silk saree, subtly spotlighting Tamil Nadu’s handloom heritage ahead of presenting Budget 2026.
Her traditional drape featured intricate golden-brown checks and a statement coffee-brown border with thread work, complemented with a shawl.
Known for turning her Budget-day attire into a cultural statement, Sitharaman’s choice once again blended tradition with quiet symbolism, especially significant as Tamil Nadu heads into Assembly elections this year.
Take a look:
