MP News: Contain Stubble Burning, CM Mohan Yadav Tells Collectors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav directed all the district collectors to strictly stop the incidents of stubble burning and prepare stubble management plan.

They have also been asked to ensure that stubble and husk from fields should reach till nearest big or small cowshed.

He was addressing video conference of commissioners and collectors regarding Agriculture Year on Saturday. He said that works in agriculture year should be done in a mission mode.

He said Kisan Rath should be taken out and farmers should be encouraged to grow urad and groundnuts in place of summer mong.

“Encourage cultivators for natural farming. Efforts should be made to increase the production area of oilseeds and pulses,” Yadav added.

Collectors have been asked to increase milk production in their districts. Every local body will ensure that fish should be sold at fish parlour and fish market only. Fish parlours will be constructed in urban bodies for which financial provisions will be made.

He directed to use new financial resources such as Corporate Social Responsibility fund, Public Private Partnership for agriculture development.