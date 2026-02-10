 MP News: Love Affair, Marriage Dispute Led to Woman’s Murder In Itarsi; Accused Arrested
Police in Bihar arrested Rizwan, the main accused in the January 6 murder of Rihana Khatoon at Nagpur Railway Terminal. After extensive investigation and CCTV analysis, Rizwan was detained in Rohtas, Bihar. He confessed to killing Rihana over a dispute regarding marriage. The investigation involved cyber cells and local police, leading to successful apprehension.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
MP News: Love Affair, Marriage Dispute Led to Woman’s Murder In Itarsi; Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi police arrested a man for murdering a woman 4 days ago from Rohtas district of Bihar, as reported on Tuesday.

The body was found in the railway outer area of Itarsi. It discovered by the complainant, Avid, son of Javed Khan, a resident of Nala Mohalla, who informed the police.

After the complaint, police registered a case and launched an extensive investigation. The team scanned nearly 2,000 CCTV footages from the railway station and nearby areas.

During the probe, police found CCTV footage showing a suspicious young man walking with a young woman late at night within the station premises.

However, police were unable to identify the duo for nearly a month, as no missing complaint of the woman had been reported at any police station.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thotta, a special investigation team and the cyber cell continued efforts to trace the suspects.

Photographs of the suspect and visuals of the woman’s clothing were circulated on social media to gather leads.

Love affair, marriage dispute led to murder

Police investigation revealed that a love affair and a dispute over marriage led to the murder.

The victim, Rihana, was pressuring Rizwan to marry her, but he was unwilling and suspected that she was in contact with someone else. This led to frequent arguments between the two.

On January 4, the duo arrived in Itarsi from Chandrapur while heading towards their village.

At the railway station, Rizwan tried to persuade Rihana, but she allegedly threatened to file a police complaint if he did not agree to marry her.

Murder in secluded area

Following the argument, Rizwan allegedly took Rihana to the railway outer area on some pretext. There, he killed her by crushing her head with stones and later fled from the spot.

Police team’s role

Constables Rajkumar Jhapate and Sandeep Yaduvanshi, Patharouta Police Station in-charge Sanjeev Pawar, and RPF constables Nirmal Patel, Prahlad Kumre, and Manish Mehta played a key role in the investigation and arrest operation.

Accused arrested from Bihar

Based on specific inputs, a police team reached Kachhwa police station area in Rohtas district of Bihar and detained the accused from his village.

During interrogation, he identified himself as Rizwan (24), son of Nehaluddin Khan, a resident of Rampur Bharetha under Kachhwa police station limits. He was later brought to Itarsi for further questioning.

