MP News: 20-Year-Old Youth Dies After Suffering Heart Attack While Having Breakfast In Shivpuri

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth died suddenly on Friday morning after suffering a silent attack in Chhatarpur.

The incident took place in the City Kotwali police station area, near Badkul Chowk, beside Sitaram Misthan, where the young man lived with his family.

The deceased has been identified as Parsh alias Keshu Jain, the only son of local resident Rakesh alias Ballu Jain. His sudden death has created sadness among family members, nearby shopkeepers and members of the Jain community.

According to family members, the incident happened around 10 am while Keshu was having breakfast at home. During the meal, he suddenly complained of severe pain in his chest and stomach.

Seeing his condition worsen quickly, his family rushed him to the district hospital for treatment.

However, before reaching the hospital, he reportedly collapsed near DC Plaza on the way. When he was taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Family members and local traders said Keshu was a healthy and active young man. He used to sit with his mother at their shop, Monica Matching Store, and also continued his college studies. People who knew him said he had no known health problems, which made his sudden death even more shocking for everyone.

Some local residents believe that it could be a case of a “silent attack,” where heart-related problems occur without warning signs. They have demanded a proper medical examination to know the exact cause of death.

Family members have also raised concerns about possible health issues among youth in recent years and have called for a detailed investigation. However, officials said only a medical report can confirm the real cause.

The sudden loss of the young man has left the area in mourning, with many people visiting the family to offer condolences.